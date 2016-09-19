Off-base events

Events are as accurate as possible at press time. Since times or event schedules can change, please verify events before attending.

Japan

ANTONIO GADES COMPANIA (Fukuoka): Sept. 23, 7 p.m., at Across Fukuoka, Fukuoka Symphony Hall, 8,640-10,800-12,960-16,200 yen; Kyodo Nishi Nippon 092-714-0159.

YOMIURILAND HALLOWEEN 2016 (Tokyo): Sept. 17-Oct. 31; featuring projection mapping collaborating with animation characters produced by Tatsunoko Production, parade along with varieties of Halloween attractions and more; any visitors costumed for Halloween (two items at least) get free entry; Yomiuriland Amusement Park, 4015-1, Yanokuchi, Inagi City, Tokyo; 5 km from Chofu I.C., Chuo Expressway; 044-966-1111; www.yomiuriland.com/english/.

ASAKUSA KIMONO RECYCLE FAIR (Tokyo): Sept. 21-22, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.; antique kimono, obi, accessories and more on sale at Asakusabashi Hulic Hall, three-minute walk from Asakusabashi Station on Toei Line, Exit A3 or one-minute walk from JR Asakusabashi Station, West Exit; 042-789-6142; www.kottou-roman.jp/asakusa-kimono/.

TOKYO TOWER SANMA FISH FESTIVAL (Tokyo): Sept. 22, 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; sanma fish (Pacific saury) heralds the advent of autumn and Ofunato Fishery Port, Iwate prefecture, will give away 3,333 grilled sanma fish between 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Tokyo Tower parking lot, free coupon delivered at 7:30 a.m.; five-minute walk from Akabanebashi Station on Oedo-Line/seven-minute walk from Kamiyacho Station on Hibiya-Line; 03-3433-5111.

AUTUMNAL EQUINOX DAY (national holiday): Sept. 22; a day to mark the beginning of fall, and a Japanese national holiday to pay respects to deceased ancestors. Japanese people visit temples and cemeteries and put flowers and offer incense for the repose of the deceased.

OHARA NAKED FESTIVAL (Chiba prefecture): Sept. 23-24; in Ohara district of Isumi city (located on the Pacific coast), crowds will carry mikoshi (portable shrines) to the Ohara fishing harbor to be blessed by a Shinto priest and ask the gods for bountiful crops and nets full of fish. They then carry the 18 mikoshis into the sea in an event known as Shiofumi (tide stepping); JR Ohara Station on Sotobo Line; 047-062-1111.

23RD TOKYO INTERNATIONAL BOOK FAIR 2016 (Tokyo): Sept. 23-25, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; more than 470 publishing companies and dealers are participating. It’s a great chance to tap into Japanese and Asian markets, to negotiate directly with publishers, to find partners and distributors and to promote your books and services to the Asian publishing industry. Also you can buy foreign books at special discounted prices; 1,200 yen/door, free for those who preregistered online; Tokyo Big Sight; three-minute walk from Kokusai Tenjijo Seimon (front exit) Station on Yurikamone (monorail)/seven-minute walk from Kokusai Tenjijo Station on JR Rinkai-Line; 03-3349-8507; www.bookfair.jp/en/Home/.

TOURISM EXPO JAPAN 2016 (Tokyo): Sept. 24 & 25, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; featuring tourism attractions in Japan at Tokyo Big Sight Exhibition Halls East 1-5; 1,300 yen for adults, 700 yen for students, free for children, elementary school and junior and senior high school students accompanied by a parent; 03-5510-2004.

SHINAGAWA SHUKUBA FESTIVAL 2016 (Tokyo): Sept. 24-25, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Shinagawa, formerly a posting station on Tokaido Highway during Edo-period (1603-1868), a procession of courtesans on Saturday, parade depicting the life and manner in Edo period on Sunday scheduled between Kita Shinagawa and Minami Shinagawa; 15-minute walk from JR Shinagawa Station; 03-3472-4772.

TOKYO HOBBY SHOW: Sept. 24, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Sept. 25, 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; see and test radio-controlled models such as helicopters, drones, planes, ships and cars; Tokyo Big Sight International Exhibition Hall West Hall 3-4, three-minute walk from Kokusai Tenjijo Shomen Station on Yurikamome (monorail); 1,000 yen, ages 15 and younger free; 03-3862-3149.

KUJUKURI TRIATHLON 2016 (Chiba prefecture): Sept. 25, 11 a.m.; world-class triathlon race (1.5k swim, 40k bike and 10k run); Ichinomiya Town Beach and neighboring cities and towns; Lawson Ticket Center 0570-000-732.

2016 TOKYO INTERNATIONAL AUDIO SHOW: Sept. 30-Oct. 1, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Oct. 2, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Top hi-fi brands throughout the world are on display; Tokyo International Forum Hall, Tokyo, one-minute walk from JR Yurakucho Station, five-minute walk from JR Tokyo Station; free; 044-670-6611; www.iasj.info/en/index.html.

YOMIURILAND SANMA FISH FESTIVAL (Tokyo): Oct. 1-2; sanma fish (Pacific saury) heralds the advent of autumn and Kesennuma Fishery Port, Miyagi prefecture, will give away 1,000 grilled sanma fish at Fureai Hiroba Namiki Dori, limited to the first 500 people each day, 100 yen per person for relief money for victims for Northern Japan Earthquake in 2011 ; Yomiuriland Amusement Park, 4015-1, Yanokuchi, Inagi City, Tokyo; 5 km from Chofu I.C., Chuo Expressway; 044-966-1111; www.yomiuriland.com/english/.

COSMOS FESTIVAL (Chiba prefecture): Through Oct. 10, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; 3 million cosmos in bloom at Yodaura, two-minute walk from Yodaura Jyunibashi Station on JR Kashjima Line; 0478-56-3737.

RICE PADDY ART (Aomori prefecture): Through Oct. 10, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; giant art made with rice plants; Inakadate Village Hall (6th floor) and Michi-no Eki Inakadate, 20-minute drive from Hirosaki city or 60-minute drive from Aomori city; 300 yen adults, 100 yen elementary school students; 0172-58-2111.

DISNEY HALLOWEEN (Chiba prefecture): Through Oct. 31; 90-minute parade including more than 90 Disney-costumed characters on six floats twice daily at Disneyland and 25-minute performances by 120 Disney-costumed characters on five barges two times daily at DisneySea; 0570-00-8632; www.tokyodisneyresort.co.jp.

UNIVERSAL STUDIOS JAPAN — HALLOWEEN HORROR NIGHT (Osaka): 6 p.m. Fri.-Mon. Through Nov. 6; join in the daily Halloween costume parade, go trick-or-treating and experience Halloween Horror Night — “Tatari,” “Trauma,” “The Exorcist,” “The Maze 2,” Chucky’s Horror Factory 3” — and more at Universal City Station on JR Yumesaki-Line; 06-6465-3000; www.usj.co.jp/e.

38TH PIA FILM FESTIVAL (Tokyo): Through Sept. 23; features 20 films at National Film Center at the National Museum of Modern Art, one-minute walk from Kyobashi Station on Ginza Line; 1,000 yen for one movie ticket, 800 yen for students; 03-5774-5296; http://pff.jp/english/index.html.

TOKYO BIG SIX BASEBALL LEAGUE: Through Oct. 30; Jingu Stadium, six-minute walk from JR Suidobashi Station; 1,300-1,500 yen infield bleachers, 800 yen outfield bleachers; 03-3409-5610.

COSMOS GARDEN (Yokosuka): Through Oct. 30; one million cosmos flowers in bloom and Oct. 30, visitors can pick the flowers at 2 p.m. at Kurihama Flower World, 1 Shinmei-cho, 15-minute walk from Kurihama Station, Keikyu and JR Yokosuka Lines; free; 046-833-8282.

GRAND SUMO SEPTEMBER TOURNAMENT (Tokyo): Through Sept. 25; Ryogoku Kokugikan, Ryogoku Station, JR Sobu Line; 2,200-3,800-5,100-8,500-10,600-11,700-14,800 yen; 0570-02-9111; www.sumo.or.jp/eng.

FLEA MARKET (Saitama prefecture): Sept. 14, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; about 300 booths at Keyaki Square of Saitama Super Arena, one-minute walk from Saitama Shin Toshin Station on JR Keihin Tohoku Line; free; 03-3226-6800.

SALVADOR DALI EXHIBITION (Tokyo): Sept. 14-Dec. 12, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., until 8 p.m. Fri.; featuring more than 250 art works by Dali (1904-1989) from the collection of the Museo Nacional Centro de Arte Reina Sofia, Madrid; the Salvador Dali Museum, St. Petersburg, Fla.; and more; National Art Center, Nogizaka Station on Chiyoda Line, or five-minute walk from Roppongi Station on Hibiya Station; 1,600 yen adults, 1,200 yen college students, 800 yen high school students; http://salvador-dali.jp/english.

MUKOUJIMA HYAKKA-EN GARDEN MOON VIEWING FESTIVAL (Tokyo): Sept. 14-16, 5-9 p.m., garden 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; viewing the full moon in mid-autumn has been a long tradition in East Asian countries, and this garden will be decorated with paper lanterns and features koto performances and tea ceremony; 3-18-3 Higashi-Mukoujima, Sumida-ku, eight-minute walk from Higashi-Mukoujima Station, Tobu Isezaki Line; 150 yen admission to garden; 03-3611-8705.

TSURUGAOKA HACHIMANGU FESTIVAL (Kanagawa prefecture): Sept. 14-16; annual festival at the shrine includes an archer riding on a horseback shooting an arrow at a target during yabusame performance 1 p.m. Sept. 16; Tsurugaoka Hachimangu Shrine, 10-minute walk from JR Kamakura Station; 0467-22-0315; www.tsurugaoka-hachimangu.jp.

BROADWAY MUSICAL “SLEEPING BEAUTY” (Tokyo): Sept. 14-25; at Tokyu Theatre Orb (11th floor at Shibuya Hikarie), JR, metro and Keio Inokashira Shibuya Station; 5,500-9,800-14,000 yen; 03-3477-3244; http://theatre-orb.com/english.

MURAKAMI TOWN FOLDING SCREEN FESTIVAL (Niigata prefecture): Sept. 15-Oct. 15, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. weekends and holidays; Murakami is the castle town; see machiya, a traditional Kyoto tradesman’s house and folding screens; 10-minute walk from JR Murakami Station on Uetsu Line or six-minute ride from Murakami Senami Onsen I.C.; 0254-53-2258.

AKASAKA HIKAWA SHRINE FESTIVAL (Tokyo): Sept. 16, 6-9 p.m., Sept. 17, 1-6 p.m. & Sept. 18, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; portable shrines and floats parade the streets from Akasaka Hikawa Shrine to Akasaka Sakas along with bon odori, street vendors and more; six-minute walk from Akasaka Station on Chiyoda Line and also near U.S. Embassy Housing Compound; 03-3583-1935.

92ND JAPAN INTER COLLEGE SYNCHRONIZED SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS (Yokohama): Sept. 17; at Yokohama International Swimming Pool, five-minute walk from Kitayamada Station on Green Line (Yokohama Subway); 045-592-0453.

KOBE COLLECTION 2016 AUTUMN/WINTER (Hyogo prefecture): Sept. 17, four stages at 12:30, 2:30, 4:30 & 6:30 p.m.; fashion show with top models and musicians at World Memorial Hall (Kobe Port Island Hall), two-minute walk Shimin-Hiroba Station on Port Liner; 5,000-9,000 yen for four stages, 6,000 yen for two stages (stage 1 & 2 or stage 3 & 4); www.kobe-collection.com.

FESTIVAL OF NEZU SHRINE (Tokyo): Sept. 17 & 18; open-air stalls in and around the compound of the shrine from morning to 8 p.m.; Chiyoda Line to Nezu Station; 03-3822-0753.

SAITAMA FUKUTOSHIN JAZZ DAY (Saitama prefecture): Sept. 17, noon-7 p.m. & Sept. 18, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.; local jazz bands perform at Saitama Super Arena, one-minute walk from Saitama Shin Toshin Station on JR Keihin Tohoku Line; free; 048-601-1122.

TOKYO GAME SHOW 2016 (Chiba prefecture): Sept. 17 & 18, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; one of the biggest game shows globally, introducing advanced games, software and cellular phone content at Makuhari Messe, five-minute walk from Kaihin Makuhari Station on JR Keiyo-Line; 1,200 yen at door, 1,000 yen for advance tickets; 03-6302-0231; http://expo.nikkeibp.co.jp/tgs/2016/business/en/index.html.

KISHIWADA DANJIRI MATSURI (southern Osaka): Sept. 17, 6 a.m.-10 p.m. & Sept. 18, 9 a.m.-10 p.m.; 300-year-old festival has towering floats decorated with images of samurai warriors; Kishiwada city, by train take Nankai Line to Kishiwada Station, by car take Hanshin Kosoku Wangan Express to Kishiwada Minami Interchange, or Kishiwada Interchange or Hanwa Jidoshado Express to Kishiwada Izumi Interchange; 0724-36-0914; www.city.kishiwada.osaka.jp/site/danjiri/english.html.

SAITAMA SUPER ARENA LOVE JAZZ TIME (Saitama prefecture): Sept. 17, noon-7 p.m. & Sept. 18, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.; concert performed at Keyaki Hiroba; two-minute walk from JR Saitama Shin Toshin Station on Keihin Tohoku Line; free; 03-3226-6800

TORAY PAN PACIFIC OPEN TENNIS TOURNAMENT 2016 (Tokyo): Sept. 17 & 18; at Ariake Colosseum, eight-minute walk from Ariake Station on Yurikamome Line (monorail); 0570-06-9971; www.toray-ppo.com/en/tournament.

ISHIOKA FESTIVAL (Ibaraki prefecture): Sept. 17-19; more than 40 floats and portable shrines by local residents parade the central streets of Ishioka city, JR Ishioka Station on Joban Line; 0299-43-1111.

OHMIYA HACHIMANGU SHRINE FESTIVAL (Tokyo): Sept. 17-19; events include samurai warriors parade, traditional dance, portable shrines procession and more at the shrine’s precincts, seven-minute walk from Nishi Eifuku Station on Keio Inogashira Line; 03-3311-0105.

ODAIBA BEACH VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT (Tokyo): Sept. 17-19; 12 teams participate in tournament; five-minute walk from Odaiba Kaihin Koen Station on Yurikamone (monorail) or 10-minute walk from Tokyo Teleport Station on Rinkai-Line; 03-3552-1171.

FIESTA MEXICANA 2016 IN ODAIBA (Tokyo): Sept. 17-19; enjoy Mexican music, dance & food at Odaiba Symbol Promenade Park West Promenade; 0422-59-0833.

MUKOUJIMA HYAKKA-EN JAPANESE BUSH CLOVER FESTIVAL (Tokyo): Sept. 17-Oct. 2, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; view seasonal Japanese bush clover in bloom; open-air tea ceremony 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 1 & 2; 3-18-3 Higashi-Mukoujima, Sumida-ku, eight-minute walk from Higashi-Mukoujima Station, Tobu Isezaki Line; 150 yen admission to garden; 03-3611-8705.

HARVEGETABLE HALLOWEEN (Kanagawa prefecture): Sept. 17-Oct. 31; at Nagai Seaside Park — Soleil no Oka; free; 046-857-2500.

MEGURO SANMA FESTIVAL (Tokyo): Sept. 18, 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m.; sanma fish (Pacific saury) heralds the advent of autumn and Miyako Fishery Port, Iwate prefecture is scheduled to give away 5,000 grilled sanma fish 9-10 a.m., noon and 1:30 p.m. at Hachiman Shrine near Meguro Station, one-minute walk from JR Meguro Station; 090-3216-4149.

AJINOMOTO STADIUM ANTIQUE FEST (Tokyo): Sept. 18, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; featuring Japanese and western antique, five-minute walk from Tobitakyu Station, Keio Line; free; 090-8814-5101.

RESPECT-FOR-THE-AGED DAY: Sept. 19; on this Japanese national holiday called Keiro no hi, Japanese people show respect to longtime contributors to society and celebrate their longevity and pray for their health. Japan has the longest life expectancy of any country in the world.

FUJIYOSHIDA HORSEBACK ARCHERY (Yamanashi prefecture): Sept. 19; annual festival started in 1176, Fujiyoshida’s yabusame — a type of mounted archery — is different from other events because it includes local residents praying for no disputes or fires in the coming year after the eight yabusame performances, starting 1 p.m. Sept. 19 at Shimo Yoshida Oomuro Sengen Shrine, two-minute walk from Shimo Yoshida Station on Fuji Kyuko Line; 0555-21-1000.

JULIA MARGARET CAMERON: A WOMAN WHO BREATHED LIFE INTO PHOTOGRAPHS (Tokyo): Through Sept. 19, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., until 8 p.m. Fridays and second Wednesday of the month; commemorating 200th anniversary of Cameron’s (1815-1879) birth, with 150 pieces, from photographs to letters at Mitsubishi Ichigokan Museum; 1,600 yen adults, 1,000 yen senior high school and college students; 03-5777-6600; http://mimt.jp/cameron/eng.

SAMUKAWA SHRINE FESTIVAL (Kanagawa Prefecture): 1 p.m. Sept. 19 and 10 a.m. Sept. 20; annual festival to wish peace and prosperity; and at 2 p.m. Sept. 19, yabusame performance, the archer riding on a horseback shoots an arrow at a target; five-minute walk from Miyayama Station, JR Sagami Line; 0467-75-0004.

THE 63RD JAPAN TRADITIONAL KOGEI EXHIBITION (Tokyo): Sept. 21-Oct. 3, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; featuring 600 traditional Japanese crafts at 7th floor at Mitsukoshi Department Store Nihonbashi, one-minute walk from Mitsukoshimae Station on Ginza Line; free; 03-3241-3311.

MASTERPIECES FROM THE CENTRE POMPIDOU: TIMELINE 1906-1977 (Tokyo): Through Sept. 22, 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., until 8 p.m. Fridays, closed Mon.; one work by one artist for each year 1906-1977 from the Pompidou’s collection, including Pablo Picasso, Henri Matisse, Christo Javacheff at Tokyo Metropolitan Art Museum; 1,600 yen adults, 1,300 college students, 800 yen senior high school students; JR Ueno Station; 03-5777-8600; www.pompi.jp/english/index.html.

21_21 DESIGN SIGHT — DOBOKU (Tokyo): Through Sept. 25, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; 1,100 yen adults, 800 yen college students, 500 yen senior high school students, kids free; 03-3475-2121; www.tokyo-midtown.com/en/design_art/21_21.html.

GREATEST TREASURE OF CERAMICS FROM ASIA AND JAPAN (Tokyo): Through Sept. 25, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; at Idemitsu Museum of Arts, five-minute walk from JR Yurakucho Station on Yamanote Line or three-minute walk from Hibiya Station on Hibiya Line; 1,000 yen adults, 700 yen students, kids free; 03-5777-8600.

ECO EDO NIHONBASHI ART AQUARIUM 2016 (Tokyo): Through Sept. 25, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. and 7-11 p.m.; featuring 8,000 goldfish in water tanks; Coredo Muromachi, Nihobashi Mitsui Hall; 1,000 yen adults, 600 yen children, free ages 3 and younger; Mitsukoshimae Station on Ginza and Hanzomon Lines; 03-3270-2550; http://artaquarium.jp/en.

SNOOPY MUSEUM TOKYO: Through Sept. 25, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; featuring more than 500 items including unique original cartoons, comics drawn before Peanuts, unpublished sketches and artworks from the collection of the Charles M. Schultz Museum; 5-6-20, Roppongi, Minato-ku, seven-minute walk from Roppongi Station; fee charged; reservation required; 03-6328-1960; www.snoopymuseum.tokyo/en.

TOKYO TOWER ILLUMINATION: Through Sept. 30, 5-11 p.m.; main observatory, open 9 a.m.-10 p.m., at 492 feet high, is decorated with 160,000 blue and white LEDs and ornaments in the design “The Milky Way”; also projection mapping of fireworks, even on rainy days; five-minute walk from Akabanebashi Station on Oedo Line; 900 yen adults, 500 yen junior and senior high school students, 400 yen kids to main observatory and 1,600 yen adults, 1,000 yen junior and senior high school students, 800 yen kids to observatory 820 feet; 03-3433-5111; www.tokyotower.co.jp.

HUNTERS OF THE OCEAN EXPO AT NATIONAL MUSEUM OF NATURE AND SCIENCE: Through Oct. 2, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., until 8 p.m. Fri., closed Sept. 5, 12 & 20: featuring 160 world rare species under the ocean, including 3.2-meter Great White shark, bone framework, fossils and replicas; five-minute walk from JR Ueno Station; 1,600 yen adults, 600 yen kids; 03-5777-8600; www.kahaku.go.jp/english.

A SPECIAL EXHIBITION “THE NINJA — WHO WERE THEY?” (Tokyo): Through Oct. 10, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; explore the nature of the ninja’s skills, physical abilities and wisdom from the viewpoint of modern science and more; Special Exhibition Zone, 1st floor, Miraikan, four-minute walk from Telecom Center Station on Yurikamome (monorail); 1,600 yen adults, 1,000 yen ages 6-18, 500 yen ages 3-5; 03-3570-9151; www.miraikan.jst.go.jp/en/spexhibition/ninjya.

VENETIAN RENAISSANCE PAINTINGS FROM THE GALLERIE DELL’ACCADEMIA, VENICE (Tokyo): Through Oct. 10, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., until 8 p.m. Fri., closed Tue.; featuring 60 painting masterpieces from the Gallerie dell’Accademia at Special Exhibition Gallery 2E, the National Art Center, Nogizaka Station on Chiyoda Line, or five-minute walk from Roppongi Station on Hibiya Station; 1,600 yen adults, 1,200 yen college students, 800 yen high school students; www.tbs.co.jp/venice2016/english.

TOKYO BAY CRUISE: Through Oct. 10, 7:15-9 p.m.; leaves Takehashi Pier Terminal, seven-minute walk from JR Hamamatsucho Station (north exit); 2,600 yen adults, 1,050 yen senior and junior high school students, 550 yen elementary school students; 03-3437-6119; www.nouryousen.jp/payment.html.

THE PETER RABBIT EXHIBITION: CELEBRATING THE 150TH ANNIVERSARY OF BEATRIX POTTER’S BIRTH (TOKYO): Through Oct. 11, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., until 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; featuring more than 200 items of original paintings, sketches and more at Bunkamura The Museum, seven-minute walk from JR Shibuya Station; 1,400 yen adults, 900 yen college and senior high school students, 600 yen middle and elementary school students; 03-5777-8600; www.peterrabbit2016-17.com.

CORMORANT FISHING (Gifu prefecture): Through Oct. 15; cormorant fishing on Nagara River is a type of traditional fishing in Japan. More than 40 sightseeing ships are set on the river at 6:15, 6:45 & 7:15 p.m. to observe cormorant fishermen — usho — catch sweetfish using trained cormorants. Boat fare is 3,100-3,400 yen/person; Nagara River Cormorant Fishing Boat Reservations 058-262-0104; www.gifucvb.or.jp/en/01_sightseeing/01_01.html. Other places to observe cormorant fishing are Uji River in Kyoto 0774-23-3334; Katsura River in Kyoto 075-861-0302: Kiso River in Inuyama city, Aichi prefecture, 0568-61-0057; Hiji River in Oozu, Ehime prefecture, 0893-24-2664; and Nishiki River in Iwakuni, Yamaguchi prefecture, 0827-41-0470.

KUNIYOSHI HEROES (Tokyo): Through Oct. 30, 10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., closed Mon.; Enjoy Kuniyoshi World of tales of the Water Margin at Ukiyo-e Ota Memorial Museum of Art, five-minute walk from JR Harajuku Station; 1,000 yen adults, 700 yen senior high school and college students, kids free; www.ukiyoe-ota-muse.jp.

TOKYO DISNEYSEA 15TH ANNIVERSARY: THE YEAR OF WISHES (Chiba prefecture): Through March 17; commemorating the 15th anniversary of the opening of Tokyo DisneySea, featuring special show Crystal Wishes; www.tokyodisneyresort.co.jp.



Okinawa

ITOMAN TUG-OF-WAR: Sept. 15, 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.; the highlight is a giant tug-of-war, in which local citizens will pull a 180-meter giant rope on Itoman rotary and Route 331; 30-minute ride from Naha Airport or a 20-minute ride from Tomigusuku I.C.; 098-840-8135; www.city.itoman.lg.jp.e.id.hp.transer.com/kankou-navi/docs-kankou/2013072500031.

MAEZATO TUG-OF-WAR: Sept. 16, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; giant tug-of-war with local citizens, along with Eisa dance and more at Maezato Memichi Square, 30-minute ride from Naha Airport; 098-994-4468.

MUSIC FES AT KANADERU PARK VOL. 20: Sept. 17, 3-8 p.m.; street live music and dancing at Chuo Park Avenue, Okinawa City; free; 098-989-3969; http://kozaweb.jp/event/detail.html?&sp=true&id=3259.

RYUKYU DYNASTY MOON VIEWING FESTIVAL: Sept. 17 & 18, 6:30-9 p.m., reproduction of the Mid-Autumn Banquet held during the Ryukyu Dynasty to welcome envoys from China; visitors can enjoy Okinawan traditional performing arts under the autumn full moon at Shuri Castle Park, 1-2 Shuri Kinjo-cho, Naha; 098-886-2020; http://oki-park.jp/shurijo/en.

ICHIHANARI ART PROJECT 2016: Sept. 17-Oct. 2, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; featuring special art projects displayed at open space, traditional Japanese housing, and other sites; Uruma city; 500 yen; 098-978-0077.

ALMA SALSERA VOL. 13: Sept. 18, 5:30 p.m., featuring salsa by Passiln, Haisai Latina, Salsatina, Claverio, Salsa Caltente, Amanda Diva Challenge Okinawa, Zumba! Nama and Andy and more; Music Town, 3F; 2,900 yen at door, 2,500 yen advance ticket; http://kozaweb.jp/event/detail.html?&sp=true&id=3379.

NAHA TUG OF WAR: Oct. 8-10, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; about 15,000 people pulling a 200-meter rope is the highlight of the festival, noon-5 p.m. Oct. 9 at Route 58, Kumoji intersection; 098-866-4858; www.naha-otsunahiki.org/en/index.html.

ORION BEER FEST 2016 IN NAHA: Oct. 8-10, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; Okinawa-originated brewery’s festival features fresh beer, food, live music, Naha Giant Tug-of-War Festival, fireworks as a finale each day; Onoyama Sogo Undojo, Naha; Ryukyu Hoso 098-988-5000.

YAESE YOUTH EISA FESTIVAL: Oct. 9, noon-9 p.m.; Yaese Town’s youth groups will gather and perform traditional Okinawan folk dance of Eisa; Yaese Kochinda Undo Koen Athletic Field; 30-minute ride from Naha Airport; free parking available; 098-998-4334.

OKINAWA OKTOBERFEST 2016: Oct. 16, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.; taste craft beer, and varieties of beer from around the world, along with gourmet food by local farmers; Chatan Koen Baseball Park-mae Hiroba; 2,400-2,900 yen; 098-911-2278.

2016 KUMEJIMA MARATHON: Oct. 23, 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m.; full marathon at Nakazato Ball Park, followed by half-marathon, 10-km and 5-km run races; 4,000 yen for marathon and half-marathon; 3,500 yen for 10km and 5km; 098-985-7106.

South Korea

WANJU WILD FOOD FESTIVAL (North Jeolla province): Sept. 23-25; features environmentally friendly food and Korean wilderness at Gosan Recreational Forest; take an intercity bus from Seoul Nambu Terminal to Samrye Bus Terminal; +82-2-1330.

BAEKJE CULTURAL FESTIVAL (South Chungcheong province): Sept. 24-Oct. 2; commemorating the three loyal subjects of the Baekje era, named Seongchung, Heungsu and Gyebaek, through a Samchungjie rite and comfort lonely souls drifting throughout Baekje’s land through a Suryukje rite; festival features traditional dance, parade and more at Geumgangsingwan Park and Gongsanseong Fortress and is one of Korea’s top historical cultural festivals; +82-2-1330; www.baekje.org.

GEUMSAN INSAM FESTIVAL (South Chungcheong province): Sept. 24-Oct. 3, 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Geumsan County is the largest producer of ginseng in Korea. The event has exhibitions and booths where people can try health therapies and food, plus performances; take an intercity bus to Geumsan (two hours and 40 minutes); +82-2-1330.

SEOUL INTERNATIONAL DANCE FESTIVAL: Sept. 24-Oct. 15; features dancers from around the world at CJ Towol Theater, Seoul Arts Center, Mary Hall, Sogang University; +82-2-1330; sidance.org.

DONG GANG INTERNATIONAL PHOTO FESTIVAL (Gangwon province): Through Sept. 25; exhibitions and educational programs to develop photo industry in Yeongwol, Gangwon-do, take a bus to Yeongwol Bus Terminal from Seoul Express Bus Terminal, take a taxi to Donggang Museum of Photography; free; +82-2-1330; http://english.visitkorea.or.kr/enu/ATR/SI_EN_3_2_1.jsp?cid=1827088.

NIGHT WALK IN JEONJU (North Jeolla province): Sept. 30-Oct. 1; enjoy a night walk under the bright moonlight; Hanok Village; +82-2-1330; http://jeonju-night.kr.

BUSAN BIENNALE: Through Nov. 30; at Busan Museum of Art and Kiswire Sooyoung Factory; www.busanbiennale.org.

BUSAN INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL: Oct. 6-15; featuring selected 304 films from 75 countries at Lotte Cinema Centum City, CGV Centum City, Busan Cinema Center, Dongseo University Sohyang Theater, MEGABOX Haeundae, MEGABOX Busan Theater; +82-2-1330; biff.kr.

ARARIO MUSEUM IN SPACE (Seoul): Through July 31, 2017; historic site — the Space Group building built in 1971 — has opened its doors with inaugural exhibition featuring 143 artworks from 35 artists; 10,000 won adults, 6,000 won ages 14-19, 4,000 won ages 5-13; www.arariomuseum/orgexhibition/#/inspace.php.