Volunteers tend to Civil War cannon and graves in Pa. cemetery

More than a century ago, men like Samuel Groman, Charles Jennings and David Malson put their lives on the line in service of the Union Army during our nation's bloodiest conflict.

They did not give "the last full measure of devotion," as did the hundreds of thousands who were killed in the Civil War, but survived to return to their lives in Bethlehem.

Today, Groman, Jennings and Malson lie buried with 49 of their comrades in a largely forgotten back corner of Nisky Hill Cemetery, their graves arrayed around a cannon on a concrete pedestal bearing the initials G.A.R. for the Grand Army of the Republic, a Civil War veterans group.

That cannon, and the surviving stacks of cannonballs that mark two of the plot's corners sport a fresh coat of black paint, lovingly applied Saturday morning by local Civil War historian Ed Root and about a dozen volunteers and family members.

Root, who heads up The Civil War Round Table of Eastern Pennsylvania, has also set about restoring the soldiers' life stories, picking through obituaries, newspaper accounts and service records to uncover their personal histories.

He has discovered in his research that while Civil War combat was dangerous, ordinary life in Bethlehem in the late 1800s was no walk in the park either.

Take Groman, for example, who was one of the "first defenders," the initial batch of volunteers who enlisted at the start of the war. He returned home after serving in the Union infantry to work at the Bethlehem Iron Co. only to be crushed to death between two rail cars, Root said, and impaled by his own lunchbox.

"He was conscious to the last and a few minutes before his dissolution asked his son Oliver, 'Will I get over this?'" the Bethlehem Globe Times reported on Oct. 6, 1881. He did not. A widower, Groman left behind three children, aged 20, 14 and 11.

His flag-draped coffin was carried to Nisky Cemetery by six members of the Grand Army of the Republic.

Many of the stories Root is compiling have perplexing holes that he is trying to fill. Inconsistent record-keeping and the passing years have left behind a mist of sometimes contradictory information. But even the partial, sometimes fuzzy stories he has pieced together are compelling.

One soldier, Malson, appears to have served with one of the segregated "colored regiments" that fought on the side of the Union during the Civil War. He's buried alongside his white Grand Army of the Republican cohorts, Root said.

That's not terribly unusual given the Moravians' legacy of racial tolerance, Root said, but it suggests that in an era when blacks were not granted equal rights, Malson was a valued and accepted member of the local GAR.

Some led successful post-war lives. Jennings, for example, became an "expert paper hanger" doing "some of the finest work in the paper hanging line in the state" after returning home from his Union army assignment. He moved around, living in Bethlehem, Philadelphia, Stockton, N.J., and eventually Easton.

Then, while working on the Easton & Amboy Railroad as a freight train brakeman, he made the fateful decision to try to hop on the caboose just as the train was starting up.

"In some unexplained manner, he lost his hold, and fell to the track," the Bethlehem Daily Times reported in its Jan. 9, 1882 edition. "The wheels of the car passed over the top of his head, crushing it in a frightful manner."

The story pointed out that Jennings, 38, was well known "throughout the entire Lehigh Valley" and left behind a wife and three children "mourning his sad death."

Mine and railroad accidents were commonplace in the newspapers of the day, Root said, much the way traffic accidents are considered part of life today.

Volunteer Alan Lowcher, a Civil War re-enactor who was an extra in the movie "Gettysburg," said Civil War history reveals a time when the nation was split by seemingly irreconcilable differences, but managed to come together and move forward.

"It's really true that if you forget your history, you are in trouble," said Lowcher, who lives up the street from the cemetery. "And it's not because you are doomed to repeat it. You really need to know where you came from. There's a legacy, you need to preserve it."

