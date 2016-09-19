Twin brothers fought the Japanese together

LUBBOCK, Texas (Tribune News Service) — Lloyd and Floyd Parker must have become accustomed to doing things together while they were growing up as twin brothers.

And when the Empire of Japan struck Pearl Harbor in 1941, they both had to wait until 1943 and age 18 before they could strike back.

Actually, they were still unsure whether they would be chosen for the Europe or Pacific sectors of service in World War II after they had finished basic training together.

“We were in New York at Camp Shanks,” Lloyd said of one of the largest embarkation facilities in the nation at the time.

In his home now at Levelland, he remembers, “After we got on board ship that day — the 9th of December, 1943 — they immediately told us to assemble at a particular point and they would issue winter clothing,”

That meant Europe.

“The next day the speaker comes on and tells us to bring all of those things back, and they would issue us summer clothes.”

They were headed instead to the Panama Canal and to the Pacific beyond.

He remembers they were part of a large convoy somewhere in the Pacific Ocean.

“They reminded us of the danger of submarines, which we already knew — all of us being 18 to 20 years old, we had all the answers, you know.”

He wasn’t overly anxious, because they were just one ship in a large convoy. That feeling persisted until one morning when he walked out on deck, looked around, and there wasn’t another ship in sight anywhere:

“We were just sitting out there like a sitting duck.”

If there were submarines, though, they must have followed the convoy.

After a time in New Zealand, they were transported to New Guinea, which he describes as a mop-up operation.

Much of the Parker brothers’ time in the service was spent in the Philippines, and mainly on Luzon.

“Getting on the beach wasn’t a big deal, because the Navy and Air Force had been bombarding the beach. But after you got there, you found out where your trouble was — the Japanese were shooting at us!

“You stayed as low as you could and hoped everything worked out alright. I think most people at that time and at that age thought they were invincible. But they found out pretty quick that they weren’t.”

Foxholes everywhere

He remembers it was standard procedure to dig a foxhole every night, and get ready to advance the next morning.

“We had already left where we had dug in, and we were going to have to cross a clearing — which wasn’t good,” he said, inferring their vulnerability to strafing runs from Japanese Zeros.

“Just as we started across, we heard an airplane. It was kind of cloudy, and of course we didn’t know whose plane it was: Don’t move — don’t let anything move — just in case.”

He remembers that a Japanese Zero broke out of the clouds: “He wasn’t all that high and he wasn’t flying that fast.

“...An American fighter plane broke the clouds up there and the first thing we thought, did he see that Zero down there that was closer to the ground.”

Parker and his men, exposed in the clearing, recalled how comforting it was to see possible help coming.

“He had seen it — he came in behind that Zero, and I don’t believe the pilot ever knew he was there. He shot him down just like that.”

Smoke poured from the enemy plane. “We looked for a parachute, because if he hadn’t been hit, he would have parachuted out. But there was no parachute.”

Parker’s 43rd Infantry Division was helped by guerilla fighters who knew the Japanese movements and where their supply lines were. “They had been a thorn in the Japanese side for three years.”

Prison camp

The division was on land in time to see the prisoners who came out of the infamous Cabanatuan prison camp operated by Japan in its takeover of the Philippines. Army Rangers had swept into the prison in an enemy-occupied area and rescued the prisoners.

Parker remembers of the war, “We always wanted to get as high a hill as we could get for observation. And we had this one hill in mind that we had been looking at for two or three days. We’d been advancing a little toward it with the idea of capturing that thing.”

Parker’s unit was able to take the hill with less resistance than they had expected.

“They told us to be sure to dig in, because there would be a counter attack.”

It came the following morning with mostly small arms fire and hand grenades. Two men in the unit, recent replacements, were killed in the attack.

“My brother was in communications, so he was in a foxhole with our company observer who was a second lieutenant. I was in a foxhole about 30 feet away.”

He remembers that a Japanese soldier threw a hand grenade above the foxhole Parker’s brother was in, and it rolled down toward the foxhole. His brother and the lieutenant had placed their backpacks on the edge of their foxhole apparently as a kind of makeshift rampart, and the grenade stopped rolling when it hit the backpacks. Both were left untouched by the explosion, which only damaged the backpacks and the equipment inside.

Instant friends

Parker remembers vividly how he and an Air Corps pilot became instant buddies by simply being players on the same team.

“We had stopped to dig in earlier than we usually did. Usually, you had to dig in before the sun went down, because you don’t have any light — you don’t want any light, like some guy lighting a cigarette. You don’t want that after dark,” he said, referring to the threat from snipers.

He said intelligence had told us that a big group of Japanese were probably three miles away and they were to hit the camp in the morning. But someone called in an air strike.

He remembers seeing one plane that had strafed the area and dropped the bomb, but didn’t pull out of the dive quickly.

“We could tell there was something wrong. At the last moment, he pulled out of the dive and started his climb. As soon as he began climbing smoke was coming out of the plane.

“It had been hit.”

Parker saw a parachute open, but the pilot’s landing was obscured by trees about 200 yards away.

“The next thing you know, he comes out of the branches of the trees. He’s already shed that parachute, and he’s headed right straight to where I’m at.”

Parker was standing up, waving him in, and the pilot was running at full speed.

“When he got there, he fell, because he was completely out of breath. The only weapon he had was a pistol on a shoulder holster. He hadn’t been touched by the gunfire.”

Parker remembers the pilot was grateful. “He said, ‘Man, you saved my life.’ I said, ‘I didn’t save your life — you saved your life, I just happened to be here.’”

War finished

After the war ended, Lloyd and Floyd were sent to Japan as occupation troops. And they remembered hearing of the atomic bombs — which they doubted, thinking that nothing could do that much damage.

Then they returned to the northeast Texas town of Winnsboro where they had been living before the war. Floyd stayed in that area until his death in 1998. Lloyd came to Lubbock to visit brothers, and stayed. Later he made his home in Levelland.

They had been young men, then. Young men who survived while fighting and sacrificing well-being for the freedom and continued independence of the United States.

Those kinds of sacrifices and more by veterans are scheduled to be remembered with a tribute at 6 p.m. Oct. 4 at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center by the “Remember Our Heroes” group. Information is available online at www.rememberourheroes.org.

