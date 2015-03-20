How the Kennedy administration tried to suppress media coverage of Berlin tunnel diggers

In his famous 1963 speech, President John F. Kennedy proclaimed to the world "Ich bin ein Berliner," showing solidarity with a divided city at the center of the Cold War. But new revelations suggest that he was far more circumspect about those fleeing East Berlin's brutal communist regime.

The new book "The Tunnels: Escapes Under the Berlin Wall and the Historic Films the JFK White House Tried to Kill" shows the trade-off behind the scenes at one of the most pivotal moments in the standoff between the United States and the Soviet Union.

According to the book's author, Greg Mitchell, the Kennedy administration, for fear of "provoking" the Soviets, tried to suppress the screening of two documentaries about the escape tunnels underneath the Berlin Wall.

In one case, the government interference was successful, causing CBS to ax a report by its correspondent Daniel Schorr. NBC, however, refused to bow to the State Department's pressure and proceeded to screen a similar documentary — although with several weeks delay.

When the construction of the wall began in August 1961, many Berliners were surprised. Families and friends were separated from one day to the other. Many, especially among those who found themselves stuck in the east, desperately tried to cross to the other side in every imaginable way. But the East German authorities cracked down hard on those trying to flee. The only option left seemed to be going underground. Adventurous, mostly young Germans dug dozens of tunnels in subsequent years, enabling hundreds of their fellow citizens to escape. But dozens were also arrested; some were even shot and killed in the attempt.

Mitchell sifted through thousands of pages of previously classified State Department, CIA and East German secret police files, cables and other documents about the tunnels. The result is a fascinating and complex picture of the interplay between politics and media in the Cold War era.

On Aug. 7, 1962, the day of the planned mass tunnel escape Schorr hoped to cover, Secretary of State Dean Rusk summoned CBS executive Blair Clark, a longtime friend of Kennedy, to his office and asked him to scrub the project. Clark succumbed to the pressure and called Schorr off. Schorr remained bitter about it until the end of his life. The escape itself ended up botched because of a snitch among the ranks of the tunnel diggers, resulting in several arrests.

The U.S. government at the time was only publicly supporting the East German's quest for freedom, Mitchell said in an interview with The Washington Post. "Privately they thought, there's not much we can do ... if we don't want to start World War Three over it."

Instead of being concerned with a few refugees, the Kennedy administration was "anxious to protect West Berlin," Mitchell said. "The Soviets would have accused the White House of being behind it. ... To have TV involved and to film the escape would make it seem to them as if surely this has government approval."

What the State Department didn't know at the time and CBS reporter Schorr could only suspect was that CBS's competitor NBC already had its own tunnel documentary in the pipeline. Journalist Piers Anderton and producer Reuven Frank had learned about a group of West German students, including East German refugee Hasso Herschel, who were working on a tunnel leading from factory grounds in the west to an East Berlin basement. On Sept. 14 and 15, 1962, 29 people managed to escape in this way, including Herschel's sister and her family, making it one of the most successful tunnel escape operations in German history.

The 90-minute NBC documentary was originally set to be screened on Oct. 31, but the premiere got delayed until Dec. 10, mainly because of the pressure from the Kennedy administration. When it was finally aired, however, it was widely acclaimed by viewers and critics and wound up winning three Emmy awards.

But there's another twist to the story: NBC did not only document the course of history, it might even have actively influenced it by paying the equivalent of $150,000 to the Berlin tunnel diggers. The money helped them cover their costs and probably even fund future escapes. "Even the tunnel diggers disagree on this," explained Mitchell, who interviewed several contemporary witnesses with the help of his German-speaking son-in-law. "Some of them said we would have still finished this tunnel without the NBC money. ... But most of them said, we needed it."

Andreas Etges, a historian at the Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich, said it wasn't unusual for the Kennedy administration's Cold War politics to try to persuade media outlets to drop or delay their coverage.

"The most important thing for the Americans was that there wasn't another world war," Etges said. " ... They were ready to pay the price for that ... even if it meant sacrificing the freedom of the East Berliners."

Mosul operation highlights elasticity of military support operations.

(c) 2016, The Washington Post · Missy Ryan · WORLD, MIDDLE-EAST · Oct 19, 2016 — 2:14 PM

As the operation to retake the Iraqi city of Mosul gets underway, American troops are poised to expand their hands-on support to local forces battling the Islamic State. In a sign of the importance of the long-awaited offensive, military leaders are authorized to place U.S. forces advisers with Iraqi army battalions for the first time as they push toward militant lines, exposing U.S. forces to greater risks.

Military officials say the troops will remain back from the thick of combat, and will limit their support to coordinating air and artillery fire, providing intelligence and helping plan troop movements. The U.S. role will not, they insist, look like the years following the 2003 invasion of Iraq, when U.S. troops who operated nominally in support of local forces often did the bulk of the fighting themselves. This time, U.S. advisers are "not meant to be the front-line troops," Capt. Jeff Davis, a military spokesman, told reporters Tuesday.

Several days into the operation, Pentagon officials have provided only general information about where U.S. troops will be located and how exactly they will take part in the hoped-for advance. While American troops have been widely seen alongside local forces in forward positions east of Mosul, Pentagon press secretary Peter Cook on Monday said only that some forces were positioned "on the outskirts of the city." He said it was not yet clear whether U.S. forces would be permitted to enter the city proper.

Officials' reluctance to provide greater detail reflects a desire to protect U.S. advisers, attached to local units in small groups of about a dozen. It is also part of an effort to keep the U.S. role in the background, as Iraqi leaders have ruled out a combat role for foreign forces and local military commanders seek to claim victory after past defeats.

But questions about the extent of U.S. activities in the unfolding ground operation also serve to highlight the elasticity of the American advisory role, which has been employed in a host of counterterrorism conflicts since 2001, such as joint planning at heavily guarded headquarters and combat situations where U.S. troops fight alongside or even ahead of local forces.

David Maxwell, a former U.S. Army Special Forces colonel now at Georgetown University, said military advisers must grapple with the tension between nurturing local forces — who are often beset by deep, systemic problems — and accomplishing the overall mission.

"One of the challenges we saw in Iraq and Afghanistan was that there was so much pressure to accomplish the mission, that often U.S. partnered forces would take the lead," he said.

Sometimes, haziness about the U.S. advisory role is rooted in confusion about the terms military officials use to describe these activities, including "advise, assist and accompany," said William Wechsler, who until last year served as deputy assistant defense secretary for Special Operations and counterterrorism.

"For the average person, advising sounds like something that is done from pretty far away, from time to time, with pretty limited responsibility," he said. "To the military, advising is something that you're doing on a day-to-day basis, shoulder to shoulder with your partners, and their success becomes your success."

Another element is that while operational rules are established in Washington, decisions that shape the reality of what U.S. troops do are made by personnel in the field. This could come into play in the Mosul operation when advisers, who in most cases are authorized to accompany local troops only up to where they can protect themselves, make decisions about where that point stands.

"While policy limits must be established up front, there has to be some degree of flexibility allowed to those in the field," said Wechsler, who is now a senior fellow at the Center for American Progress. "At the end of the day it's a call for the people at the tactical level to determine what the last terrain feature might be."

Advisers must also respond to changing battlefield threats that alter the advisory role, sometimes with deadly results. Last year, a Delta Force soldier became the first combat casualty in the renewed U.S. campaign in Iraq while providing support to an Iraqi rescue operation. When the Kurdish fighters came under unexpected fire, U.S. forces tried to come to their aid, and the U.S. soldier was killed.

Unlike some past operations, U.S. advisers in Mosul, who now number a couple hundred, are expected to remain in a secondary role. That's partly because of Iraqi wishes but also a strong U.S. desire to avoid casualties. It may also reflect confidence that Iraqi troops, with the help of U.S. advisers and air power, can get the job done.

The Washington Post's Loveday Morris and Kareem Fahim in Iraq contributed to this report. Thomas Gibbons-Neff contributed from Washington.

