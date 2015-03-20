Facility initially built to house Civil, Mexican and Indian war veterans has grown, changed with the times

MONTE VISTA, Colo. (Tribune News Service) — For 125 years the collection of sandstone buildings surrounded by evergreen trees a few miles east of town has served veterans in their later years and offered a resting place for them once they pass.

The Colorado State Veterans Center at Homelake was the first veterans home in the state and serves as a focal point for veterans throughout the San Luis Valley.

The seeds of the modern-day Homelake sprung from the Grand Army of the Republic. The fraternal organization, founded in 1866, was made up of veterans of the Union Army, Union Navy, Marines and the U.S. Revenue Cutter Service.

The group’s lobbying power, which included hundreds of local chapters across the country, would lead to the establishment of Memorial Day and regular veterans pensions from the federal government.

In Colorado, the group sought a comfortable refuge for the infirm or aging veterans of the Civil War, as well as for those who served in the Mexican and Indian Wars.

A committee met in Greeley in 1888 to draft a bill for the next year’s legislative session. State Sen. Adair Wilson of Del Norte went on to introduce the bill, and he slipped in an amendment at the last minute that located the home in the San Luis Valley.

Alamosa, Del Norte and Monte Vista vied to land the facility, which would open as the Colorado State Soldiers and Sailors Home.

Monte Vista, which was just seven years old at the time, came home with the prize, thanks to an offer that included titles to 160 acres of land with water rights and neighboring Stanger Lake, the planting of 1,000 cottonwood trees and the construction of three artesian wells.

The cornerstone of the first building — a com- bination hospital and barracks — was laid on July 4, 1891, and construction was completed four months later.

Over the next eight years, more construction added a mess hall, water tower, barns and a few small buildings. After the turn of the century, an administration building and greenhouses were built.

By 1898 the home had 120 residents. A lack of funds prevented the home from taking in even more.

sailors home was far from just a nursing home. It included a farm, dairy, apiary, orchard and livestock. In 1906, proceeds from their sale made the home $2,000, on top of providing for the residents’ dinner menu.

The records of the home showed no indication that women lived there during its first three decades. By 1922, however, there were 29 women living on the campus with their husbands and another 27 widows who also resided there.

Homelake’s historical records also document the battles of local officials with the state to maintain or add facilities.

“They’ve had challenges since day one,” said Lewis Entz, who sits on Homelake’s foundation board and served nearly two decades in the state Legislature.

Securing funds from the state capitol has always been a difficult task, given that the valley’s lawmakers are outnumbered by more populated areas, Entz said.

“A lot of people in the Metro area don’t realize the value of that nursing home to this area,” he said.

In 2005, the campus was listed by Colorado Preservation as one of the most endangered historical sites in the state.

Over the last decade, that tide has begun to turn.

The U.S. Veterans Administration, the state Legislature and other sources, including History Colorado, chipped in for a $6.3 million overhaul of the 24 duplex cottages that were built between 1914 and the tail end of the Great Depression.

The overhaul added solar hot-water heating, a geothermal system for heating and cooling, refurbished interiors and improved access for the disabled.

The cottages provide a service similar to what would be found at an assisted-living facility.

A constant part of Homelake’s history has been its cemetery.

It hosted its first burial in 1891 and is a resting place for 1,600 veterans and their spouses.

The cemetery, which has hosted military funerals, killed-in-action and annual Memorial Day ceremonies, is also a point of connection for the valley, “The cemetery is an integral part of Homelake, not only Homelake, but the entire community,” said state Sen. Larry Crowder, R-Alamosa. “It does keep the community tied together.”

When the cemetery ran out of room earlier this decade, the local community and state lawmakers rallied to expand it.

Entz, Lyle Dye and David Ledford started work on a beautification project north of the old cemetery before the Legislature appropriated a dime.

In-kind work and funding from the valley’s six counties amounted to $250,000.

Crowder and state Rep. Ed Vigil, D-Alamosa, steered a bill through the Legislature in 2013 that chipped in $99,000.

The expansion, which includes space for more than 600 graves, was formally opened last year.

The work by the community on the expansion, as well as the familiar faces Crowder sees at services at Homelake, has left an impression on him.

“A lot of the people associated with Homelake are still dedicated to it,” he said.

