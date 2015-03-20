12th Armored museum's tank mural gets a facelift

ABILENE, Texas (Tribune News Service) — Standing on a scissor lift high above the ground, Pedro Rivera worked Wednesday to give a particular painted tank a bit of a retread.

Rivera is touching up the mural that adorns the back of Abilene's 12th Armored Division Memorial Museum as part of Palette of Purpose's Art Bomb Mural Project.

"This technically isn't a total restoration," Rivera said, taking a break from painting. "This is more of a refurbishment. It's going to have a little more pop to it, it's going to look a little more graphic than the original."

The mural originally was painted in 2001 for the museum's opening by the brother of John Critzas, a 12th Armored Division veteran, said Jennifer Lenches, project coordinator for the museum.

The mural's revitalization comes as part of a desire from the 12th Armored museum to "make our outside just as appealing as our inside," Lenches said. She sat down with Stephanie Prosser of Palette of Purpose to talk about giving the tank renewed life.

"We got to work with the 12th Armored Division through a Downtown Association meeting," Prosser said. "We were doing a presentation there, and they reached out to us."

Prosser was looking for a project just like the museum's mural, she said, and eventually wants to use Palette of Purpose to revitalize vintage signs throughout the downtown area.

A self-described "military brat," Prosser said the "unique take" on history offered by the 12th Armored museum is something to be proud of locally.

And she said the mural project and the goals of Palette of Purpose blend well.

"We're not only about creating things (that are) beautiful and aesthetically pleasing, but I really want the community to get more involved with (the) art and the history of Abilene itself," she said. "And so I think tying these two things together will do that."

Lenches ideally wanted the work done by July. Rivera said he expects to have things wrapped up by Monday.

"Pedro was ready to go and wanted to get it done before he started another project," Lenches said.

Abilene's Templeton Equipment Co. loaned the museum the scissor lift, a gesture that Lenches said helped greatly with expenses.

A transplanted Chicago native, Rivera already has made his mark on Abilene through crafting dioramas for Frontier Texas!, an illuminated Man in the Moon sculpture located downtown, and a life-size bronze bull for the Enterprise Building.

Rivera noted that he's never served in the armed forces himself.

But like a bronze wreath he made for the Medal of Honor Museum in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, he regards working on the 12th Armored museum's mural to be a badge of honor.

"It's kind of my way of saying thank you," he said, a gift to those who have served.

The museum plans to put up some backyard lighting to both enhance safety and better highlight the soon-to-be refurbished mural, Lenches said.

