Halloween events in Japan and Okinawa

Universal Japan -- Halloween is in Osaka, Japan. It's at Universal City Station on JR Yumesaki-Line; 06-6465-3000; www.usj.co.jp/e.

Japan

YOKOSUKA HALLOWEEN FESTIVAL (Kanagawa prefecture): Oct. 22, 23 & 29; Halloween parade, costume contest, walk stamp rally and more at 10 Districts of Yokosuka City; 046-623-0402.

SHIMOKITA KIDS HALLOWEEN (Tokyo): Oct. 29, 1-4 p.m.; 2,000 kids ages 5 & younger in costume stop by shops directed by map and Trick or Treatnear Shimokitazawa Station on Odakyu Line; 1,000 yen, must have guardian.

HALLOWEEN IN TAMA CENTER (Tokyo): Oct. 29, 10 a.m.-6 -30 & Oct. 30, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; 10 a.m., Trick or Treat near Parthenon Tama Center, limited to the first 4,000 children, noon-12:30 p.m., parade in costume between J. F. Oberlin University Tama Academy Hills and Renga-zaka, along with live stage shows, street performance, flea market and more, costume contest at 3:30-4:30 p.m. at Cocolia Tama Center Hall on Sun; Tama Center Station on Odakyu Odakyu and Keio Lines.

IKEBUKURO HALLOWEEN COSPLAY FEST (Tokyo): Oct. 29 & 30, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; more than 10,000 people at this Halloween party including stage events 11 a.m.-5 p.m., cosplay walk on stage at Higashi Ikebukuro Chuo Park, cosplay photo sessions, face painting and more near JR Ikebukura Station; 500 yen for cosplay participants, includes using dressing room and locker; 03-3985-8311.

ODAIBA HALLOWEEN PARK (Tokyo): Oct. 29 & 30, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Halloween parade with pop artists 11 a.m.-noon, along with live performances at T-Spook Rooftop Stage of Aqua City Odaiba, 7th floor; one-minute walk from Daiba Station on Yurikamome (monorail) or six-minute walk from Tokyo Teleport Station on Rinkai Line; 1,500 yen for ages 6+ wearing costume to participate Halloween parade, free for live performances, advance registration required; www.tokyohalloween.com.

TOSHIMAEN NERIMA HALLOWEEN 2016 (Tokyo): Oct. 29 & 30, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; costume contest along 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Soreiyu Hiroba, Trick or Treat, photo collection, costume parade and more at Toshimaen, as well as neighboring areas of Nerima Station, Seibu Line; 1,000 yen ages 13+, 500 yen per pet for Toshimaen; http://tsmen-nerihallo.tokyo.

KAWASAKI HALLOWEEN 2016 (Kanagawa prefecture): Oct. 29 & 30; kids’ (6+) costume parade with parents from Lazona Kawasaki Plaza to LA CITTADELLA at noon, 1:30 & 3 p.m. Sat.; parade starts and ends at JR Kawasaki Station 2:30-4 p.m. Sun., along with Halloween party, costume contest, film festival and more; 044-233-1934; http://lacittadella.co.jp/halloween_english.

HALLOWEEN AT SEIBU AMUSEMENT PARK (Saitama prefecture): Oct. 29 & 30; Halloween parade at 4:45 p.m., followed by Halloween party at 6 p.m., street performance at 6:15 p.m., fireworks at 7 p.m., magic show at 7:15 p.m. at Seibu Amusement Park; Seibu Yuenchi Station or Yuenchi-nishi Station on Seibu Shinjuku Line; 3,300 yen adults, 2,800 yen children,; 0429-22-1371.

YOKOHAMA YAMATE WESTERN-STYLE BUILDINGS HALLOWEEN (Kanagawa prefecture): Oct. 30, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; 045-663-5685; www.hama-midorinokyokai.or.jp/yamate-seiyoukan.

HARAJUKU OMOTESANDO HELLO HALLOWEEN PUMPKIN PARADE 2016 (Tokyo): Oct. 30, 1-2:15 p.m.; parade for ages 12 & younger along the Harajuku Omotesando Street along with attractions nearby; JR Harajuku Station or Omotesando Station on Ginza/Chiyoda lines; 03-5766-2778.

DISNEY HALLOWEEN (Chiba prefecture): Through Oct. 31; 90-minute parade including more than 90 Disney-costumed characters on six floats twice daily at Disneyland and 25-minute performances by 120 Disney-costumed characters on five barges two times daily at DisneySea; 0570-00-8632; www.tokyodisneyresort.co.jp.

YOMIURILAND HALLOWEEN 2016 (Tokyo): Through Oct. 31; featuring projection mapping collaborating with animation characters produced by Tatsunoko Production, parade, Halloween attractions and more; visitors in costume get free entry; Yomiuriland Amusement Park, 4015-1, Yanokuchi, Inagi City; 5 km from Chofu I.C., Chuo Expressway; 044-966-1111; www.yomiuriland.com/english.

HARVEGETABLE HALLOWEEN (Kanagawa prefecture): Through Oct. 31; at Nagai Seaside Park — Soleil no Oka; free; 046-857-2500.

TOKYO TOWER HALLOWEEN: Through Oct. 31, 5-11 p.m.; main observatory, open 9 a.m.-11 p.m., is decorated with Halloween decorations, plus special photo booth provided for personal or group Halloween shots while wearing rental clothes free; limited Halloween illumination sunset-11 p.m. Oct. 31; 03-3433-5111; www.tokyotower.co.jp.

TOKYO DOME HAPPY HALLOWEEN (Tokyo): Through Oct. 31; attractions such as Trick or Treat, Halloween greetings with animated characters, kids Halloween parade 11 a.m.-noon and 2-3 p.m. Oct. 29-30 (advance registration required at http://halloween.dome-ultra.com/); free admission, one-day passport with five rides: 2,600 yen ages 3+, 2,000 yen ages 3+ with dress-up; www.tokyo-dome.co.jp/e.

UNIVERSAL STUDIOS JAPAN — HALLOWEEN HORROR NIGHT (Osaka): Through Nov. 6. 6 p.m. Fri.-Mon.; join in the daily Halloween costume parade, go trick-or-treating and experience Halloween Horror Night — “Tatari,” “Trauma,” “The Exorcist,” “The Maze 2,” Chucky’s Horror Factory 3” — and more at Universal City Station on JR Yumesaki-Line; 06-6465-3000; www.usj.co.jp/e.

Okinawa

HALLOWEEN PARTY AT OCEANS 2016: Oct. 28, 8 p.m.-midnight; live music with DJ and costume contest at 11 p.m. at Oceans; 2,580 yen adults, 2,280 yen ages 65+; 098-923-0793; www.oceans-okinawa.com.

HALLOWEEN IN YAESE TOWN 2016: Oct. 29, 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m.; costume parade, costume contest, live stage performances, flea market and more at Yaese Town Hall and neighboring areas; www.town.yaese.lg.jp.e.mr.hp.transer.com.

HALLOWEEN MIHAMA 2016 COSTUME CONTEST: Oct. 29, 2-4:40 p.m.; at Mihama Sunset Beach, register in advance; 098-926-0808; www.okinawa-americanvillage.com.

BACARDI HALLOWEEN ILLUSION NIGJHT: Oct. 29, 6-9:30 p.m.; music at Sakurazaka, Hyatt Regency, Naha; 5,000 yen advance ticket, 6,000 yen at door; http://premierhotel-group.com/okinawahyatt.

OKINAWA HILZARIOUS HAUNTED HOUSE: Through Oct. 31, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Thu., until 10 p.m. Fri.-Sun.; Halloween parties at Okinawa Omoshiro Obakeyashiki (Haunted House) and fortune-telling by Apollo Yamazaki Oct. 29 & 30; http://www.yoshimoto.co.jp/obake/en.

HAPPY HALLOWEEN AT KANUCHA RESORT: Through Oct. 31; enjoy Halloween 3-D Mapping “Haunted House” at Garden Pool area at 8 & 9 p.m. daily, street performance, balloon art, photo contest and more at Kanucha Resort; 0980-55-8880; www.kanucha.jp/information/view/happyhalloween2016.

DOLPHIN SHOW – HALLOWEEN VERSION AT OCEAN EXPO PARK: Through Oct. 31, 11 a.m., 1, 2:30 & 4 p.m.; at Okichan Theater, Ocean Expo Park; free; 0980-48-2748; http://oki-park.jp.e.ms.hp.transer.com/kaiyohaku/events/detail/2796.