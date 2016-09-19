The annual Busan International Fireworks Festival features fireworks along Gwangalli Beach, Geumnyeonsan Station (Busan SubwayLine 2), Exit 1 or 3/Gwangan Station (Busan Subway Line 2), Exit 3 or 5. For more: www.bff.or.kr. Courtesy of KTO NY

Japan

October

TSUCHIURA ALL JAPAN FIREWORKS COMPETITION (Ibaraki prefecture): Oct. 1, 6-8:30 p.m.; about 20,000 fireworks at Sakuragawahan, Tsuchiura city, 20-minute walk fom Tsuchiura Station on JR Jyoban Line; 029-826-1111.

November

NAGANO EBISU FIREWORKS FESTIVAL (Nagano prefecture): Nov. 23, 6-8 p.m.; the festival was originally started in 1899, and 15,000 fireworks display by skilled fireworks experts at Saigawa Dai-ni Ryokuchi Koen; 20-minute walk from JR Nagano Station; 026-227-2428.

South Korea

BUSAN FIREWORKS FESTIVAL: Oct. 21 & 22; display and high-tech laser light shows and street performances at Gwangalli Beach; Gwangan Station (Busan Subway Line 2), Exit 3 or 5; +82-2-1330.