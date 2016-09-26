Beer gardens in Japan and Okinawa

Japan

BEER GARDEN PORT GARDEN TERRACE AT TOKYO DOME: Through Sept. 30, 4-10 p.m. weekdays, noon-9 p.m. weekends & holidays; beer along with side dishes at open-air terrace at MeetPort Area.

KAGURAZAKA ROOFTOP BEER GARDEN (Tokyo): Through Sept. 30, 5:30-11 p.m. weekdays, 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. & 5-11 p.m. weekends; also has Italian pasta and pizza; Clair Kagurazaka III, 3-1, Kagurazaka, Shinjuku; seven-minute walk from JR Iidabashi Station; 03-6457-5331.

SHINJUKU TENKU BEER GARDEN (Tokyo): Through Sept. 30, noon-2 a.m.; rooftop beer garden with more than 60 varieties of beer from around the world, along with barbecue; Dai-ni Toa Kaikan roof top, 1-21-1, Kabukicho, Shinjuku, three-minute walk from JR Shinjuku Station East Exit; 03-5761-4512.

ROOFTOP BEER GARDEN TOKYO SMALL SKY (Tokyo): Through Oct. 2, 5-11 p.m. weekdays, 3-11 p.m. weekends; has food and drinks; Lumine Shinjuku roof top; 050-3187-3235.

KIRIN YOKOHAMA BEER VILLAGE (Kanagawa prefecture): Through Oct. 2, 3-10 p.m. weekdays, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. weekends; fresh beers brewed in the factory with barbecue at an open-air restaurant, 10-minute walk from Namamugi Station on Keikyu Line; 4,500 yen men, 4,300 yen women 3-6:30 p.m. weekdays; 045-503-8250.

BEER GARDEN AT MOUNT TAKAO (Tokyo): Through Oct. 15, 3-9 p.m. weekdays, 1-9 p.m. weekends; enjoy all-you-can-eat-&-drink varieties of beer, cocktails, sake, soft drinks and more along with foods; 3,500 yen ages 16+ -men, 3,300 yen ages 16+ women, 2,500 yen middle-school students, 1,500 yen children, 500 yen infants; Mount Takao Station (cable car); 042-665-9943.

BEER FESTIVAL AT NAGASAKI HUIS TEN BOSCH (Nagasaki prefecture): Through Nov. 6; varieties of beer, along with gyoza, from nine regions throughout in Japan and mor at the Attraction Town & Fountain Square.

BEER TERRACE HIBIYA SAROH (Tokyo): Throughout the year; 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. weekdays, until 7 p.m. weekends; beers from Germany, Belgium and other countries along with food at the terrace surrounded by the greens at the Hibiya Park, two-minute walk from Hibiya Station on Hibiya and Chiyoda-Lines or five-minute walk from JR Yurakucho Station; 03-3591-2411.

FUSSA NO BIRUGOYA — BEER RESTAURANT (Tokyo): Throughout the year; enjoy local craft beers, along with original brewed sake, wine and more; 15-minute walk from JR Haijima Station; 042-553-0171.

BEER HALL LION GINZA (Tokyo): Throughout the year, Mon.-Thu., 4-11:30 p.m., Fri., 4-2 a.m., weekends & holidays, noon-11:30 p.m.; long-established beer hall in Ginza, the central shopping district of Tokyo; five-minute walk from Ginza Station on Hibiya Line or seven-minute walk from JR Shinbashi Station; 03-3571-2590.