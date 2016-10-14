Japan International Aerospace Exhibition draws industry giants to Tokyo

Some of the aerospace industry's biggest names have been showcasing their new products, from aircraft components to space equipment, this week at the Japan International Aerospace Exhibition in Tokyo.

Airbus, Boeing, Raytheon and Lockheed Martin are among nearly 200 overseas companies participating in the Japan International Aerospace Exhibition at Tokyo Big Sight in Koto-ku. The exhibit is the largest in the event’s 50-year history, with about 600 Japanese firms, including Mitsubishi and Kawasaki heavy industries, involved.

Lockheed Martin is displaying a full-scale model of its F-35 stealth fighter, and Mitsubishi Aircraft Corporation is showing off a cabin mock-up for its Japanese-made MRJ passenger plane. The Japan Air Self-Defense Force is exhibiting an F-3 engine for its Kawasaki T-4 training aircraft, along with a UH-60J rescue helicopter.

The exhibition, which runs through Saturday, also includes lectures by astronauts and industry executives, a space-development forum and music and marching drills by JASDF cadets.

