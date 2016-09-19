Friendship Festival draws large crowds to Yokota Air Base
By STARS AND STRIPES Published: September 19, 2016
YOKOTA AIR BASE, Japan — Tens of thousands of Japanese nationals poured onto the flight line at Yokota Air Base over the weekend for a taste of American and military culture.
The annual Japanese-American Friendship Festival, which took place Saturday and Sunday, gives the surrounding community a chance to learn about and meet the American and Japan Self-Defense Force servicemembers who work and live on the western Tokyo air base.
This year’s festival included live performances — from rock bands to traditional Japanese drumming and dancing — a strongman competition, static aircraft displays and military demonstrations.
Visitors could also enjoy classic American festival fare such as hamburgers, hot dogs, turkey legs and fries.
The festivities wrapped up with a large fireworks display on Sunday evening.
