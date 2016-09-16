Typhoon 18W (Malakas), #20

11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, Japan time: Typhoon Malakas is forecast to peak at 132-mph sustained winds and 161-mph gusts at mid-morning Saturday – just as it skims Taiwan’s east coast, coming within 58 miles east of Taipei by mid-afternoon.

Malakas should begin curving northeast at mid-morning Sunday. Joint Typhoon Warning Center projects Malakas to pass 204 miles northwest of Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, at 7 p.m. Monday, a bit later than previously forecast. It should still be packing 92-mph sustained winds and 115-mph gusts as it roars past.

U.S. bases on Okinawa remain in Tropical Cyclone Condition of Readiness 3. They could still see an upgrade as high as TCCOR 1-C (caution), depending on track and intensity.

Shogunweather.com, Kadena Air Base’s 18th Wing Weather Flight’s official Web site, forecasts Kadena to get maximum winds of 29-mph sustained and 46-mph gusts at Kadena at noon. Some northeast areas of the island may see 40-mph sustained winds and 58-mph gusts. It’s possible for sustained 40-mph winds to occur between midnight Sunday and 3 p.m. Monday, about 15 hours, Shogunweather.com stated in its forecast wind timeline.

JTWC’s forecast track has Malakas edging closer to Sasebo Naval Base, 124 miles south-southeast at 6 p.m. Tuesday still as a Category 1-equivalent typhoon, 75-mph sustained winds and 92-mph gusts at center. It should remain a significant tropical storm as it passes 107 miles south-southeast of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni at 4 a.m. Wednesday. Fleet Activities Sasebo remains in TCCOR Storm Watch.

6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, Japan time: Typhoon Malakas’ forecast track has changed little for Okinawa, but has edged a bit closer to Sasebo Naval Base and Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, according to the Joint Typhoon Warning Center’s latest update.

At 3 p.m., Malakas was 434 miles south-southwest of Kadena Air Base and 315 miles south-southeast of Taipai, Taiwan’s capital, headed northwest at 15 mph, a bit faster than Friday morning. U.S. bases on Okinawa remain in Tropical Cyclone Condition of Readiness 3.

If Malakas remains on its current course, it’s due at 4 p.m. Monday to pass nearly 200 miles northwest of Kadena. That should be just outside Malakas’ 40-mph wind bands but close enough for a bothersome start to the new week.

Malakas is next due to curve northeast and brush Japan’s southwestern main island of Kyushu about 133 miles south-southeast of Sasebo at 3 p.m. Tuesday, still as a Category 1-equivalent typhoon, packing 75-mph sustained winds and 92-mph gusts at center. Sasebo may yet be shielded by the mountains in Kyushu’s southeast. Fleet Activities Sasebo remains in TCCOR Storm Watch.

Next is Iwakuni, which should be 115 miles north-northwest of Malakas as it passes, as a severe tropical storm. JTWC projects Malakas to make landfall just southwest of Osaka by mid-day Wednesday.

2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, Japan time: Here’s the updated Typhoon Malakas wind-forecast timeline for U.S. bases on Okinawa:

Sustained 40-mph winds or greater: Midnight Sunday

Peak 29-mph sustained winds and 46-mph gusts for Kadena Air Base: Noon Monday

Peak 40-mph sustained winds and 58-mph gusts for northeastern Okinawa: Noon Monday

Winds diminishing below 40-mph sustained: 3 p.m. Monday

This could change depending on Malakas’ actual track and intensity. U.S. bases on Okinawa remain in Tropical Cyclone Condition of Readiness 3.



Noon Friday, Sept. 16, Japan time: A little later than previously forecast, but Typhoon Malakas remains on track to pass north of Okinawa and south of Sasebo Naval Base and Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni as the new week begins.

At 9 a.m., Malakas was 478 miles south-southwest of Kadena Air Base and 400 miles south-southeast of Taipei, Taiwan’s capital, moving northwest at 14 mph. Because the forward speed has slowed, that may delay Malakas’ passage of U.S. facilities in Okinawa and southwestern Japan even more than previously projected. Wait and see.

Taiwan will be the first to get whacked by Malakas, as if it needed any more punishment given Super Typhoon Meranti’s passage. If Malakas remains on its current path, it’s due to pass 57 miles east of Taipei at 8 p.m. Saturday Taiwan time, packing 121-mph sustained winds and 150-mph gusts at center. Taipei, and much of Taiwan’s east coast, should be within range of Malakas’ 58-mph wind bands. Not good.

Once past Taiwan, Malakas is then due to curve northeast; the question remains exactly when. Model guidance agrees on a northeast curve, but how close or far away Malakas passes U.S. bases is still up in the air.

Joint Typhoon Warning Center pegs Malakas as passing 190 miles northwest of Kadena Air Base at 5 p.m. Monday – nine hours later than previously forecast – and packing 81-mph sustained winds and 98-mph gusts at center. If Malakas comes closer, wind gusts and showers from outer bands can only increase. U.S. bases on Okinawa remain in Tropical Cyclone Condition of Readiness 3.

From there, Malakas is due to pick up forward speed and diminish as it makes its way northeast. It’s forecast to pass 146 miles south of Sasebo, which remains in TCCOR Storm Watch, at 3 p.m. Tuesday and 127 miles south of Iwakuni 10 hours later. Somewhere between a minimal typhoon and severe tropical storm.

6:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16, Japan time: Little question that Typhoon Malakas remains on course to track north and west of Okinawa in the coming days.

The questions that do remain:

­­How close to Okinawa will Malakas come when it starts tracking northeast toward Japan’s main islands on Sunday? The forecast track has edged a bit closer over the last 12 hours.

How close to Sasebo Naval Base and Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni will Malakas pass? While current projections say relatively well south, some model solutions peg a direction path toward both, some even north of each base, skimming the northern edges of Japan’s main islands.

The immediate answer: We will see what we will see.

Taiwan – poor Taiwan – remains in the immediate line of fire. At 3 a.m., Malakas was 482 miles southeast of Taipei, tracking northwest at 16 mph, packing 104-mph sustained winds and 127-mph gusts at storm’s center.

Malakas is forecast by the Joint Typhoon Warning Center to peak at 132-mph sustained winds and 161-mph gusts as it traverses north along the east coast of Taiwan, rumbling 61 miles east of Taipei at 4 p.m. Saturday. Taipei could see a significant part of the 127-mph sustained winds and 155-mph gusts at center as Malakas roars past.

That means for most of the weekend, Malakas should remain well west of Okinawa, coming within 189 miles northwest of Kadena Air Base at mid-day Monday, and still a significant Category 1-equivalent typhoon, 81-mph sustained winds and 98-mph gusts at center.

Will that be far enough that Okinawa won’t feel a pronounced portion of Malakas’ fury? For the moment, U.S. bases on Okinawa remain in Tropical Cyclone Condition of Readiness 3. That could be upgraded in the coming days; we could even see an upgrade to TCCOR 1-C (caution) should sustained winds meet or exceed 40-mph sustained at a given base on the island. Time will tell.

As for Sasebo and Iwakuni, Malakas is forecast to pass 150 and 141 miles south-southeast between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Tuesday as a middling to significant tropical storm. That is, if the current JTWC forecast track holds; every chance that track could change, given the slight spread among model solutions. Sasebo remains in TCCOR Storm Watch.

8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, Japan time: Closer, ever closer, Typhoon Malakas edges toward Taiwan, and further away from Okinawa, with the latest Joint Typhoon Warning Center forecast track.

At 3 p.m., Malakas was 614 miles south of Kadena Air Base and had slowed considerably, down to 9 mph west-northwest instead of 17 mph Thursday morning. Still, the track continues moving Malakas away from Okinawa, the curve getting ever wider with every passing update.

If Malakas remains on its current track, it’s due to pass just 87 miles east of Taipei, Taiwan’s capital, at 1 p.m. Taiwan time Saturday. Malakas is due to reach peak intensity as it passes to Taiwan’s southeast, 127-mph sustained winds and 155-mph gusts at center, diminishing slightly as it rumbles north.

Malakas should then begin curving northeast at midday Sunday, passing 205 miles north-northwest of Kadena at 1 a.m. Monday, with forecast winds at center diminishing to 110-mph sustained and 127-mph gusts, but at storm’s center. U.S. bases on Okinawa remain in Tropical Cyclone Condition of Readiness 3. Whether that’s upgraded remains to be seen.

Kadena’s 18th Wing Weather Flight update at 7:30 p.m. indicated that Okinawa could receive 40-mph sustained winds between 3 a.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday, with peak 52-mph gusts forecast for 1 a.m. Sunday. But such winds could occur sometime Saturday also, before Malakas rounds the bend and heads toward Japan’s main islands.

Malakas should rapidly lose strength from that point. It’s due to pass 147 miles south-southeast of Sasebo Naval Base and 162 miles south-southeast of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni between 1 a.m. and 11 a.m. Tuesday as a mild to severe tropical storm. Fleet Activities Sasebo is in TCCOR Storm Watch.

6:15 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, Japan time: Little change to previous PST updates. Typhoon Malakas remains on forecast track to pass well west of Okinawa. Closest point of approach is now 227 miles northwest of Kadena Air Base at 11 a.m. Sunday, with Malakas packing 115-mph sustained winds and 132-mph gusts at center.

Shogunweather.com, Kadena’s 18th Wing Weather Flight Web site, forecasts a gusty, wet weekend. Peak winds on Okinawa forecast to be 40-mph sustained and 52-mph gusts at 2 a.m. Saturday with 3 to 5 inches of rain, according to Shogunweather. Malakas’ worst should remain off the east coast of Taiwan, 114 miles east of Taipei at 8 a.m. Saturday.

11 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, Japan time: Malakas was upgraded to a Category 1-equivalent typhoon Wednesday evening by the Joint Typhoon Warning Center.

At 9 p.m., Malakas was 732 miles south-southeast of Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, tracking west-northwest at 14 mph, packing 81-mph sustained winds and 98-mph gusts at center. U.S. bases on Okinawa remain in Tropical Cyclone Condition of Readiness 3.

JTWC’s forecast track pegs Malakas as passing 228 miles west-northwest of Kadena at 8 p.m. Saturday, packing 127-mph sustained winds and 155-mph gusts at center. Kadena’s 18th Wing Weather Flight projects peak winds on Okinawa to be 35-mph sustained and 58-mph gusts early Saturday morning. Between 3 to 5 inches of rain are forecast.

5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, Japan time: Looks as if Malakas is settling on a forecast track still taking it well west of Okinawa and just south of Sasebo Naval Base and Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni. Tokyo remains just out of the picture at the moment.

At 3 p.m., Malakas was 725 miles south-southeast of Kadena Air Base, trucking west-northwest at 10 mph, packing sustained 69-mph winds and 86-mph gusts, remaining just below typhoon strength. Malakas remains forecast to peak at 138-mph sustained winds and 167-mph gusts at storm’s center. U.S. bases on Okinawa remain in Tropical Cyclone Condition of Readiness 3.

If it remains on its current path, Malakas should pass 235 miles west-northwest of Kadena at 11 p.m. Saturday, still packing 127-mph sustained winds and 155-mph gusts, but at storm’s center. Destructive winds of 58 mph or greater are not forecast for Okinawa at the moment. That could change, depending on Malakas’ track and intensity.

4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, Japan time: Now that the 18th Wing Command has issued Tropical Cyclone Condition of Readiness 3, time for folks to begin reviewing what they need to do when accelerated TCCORs begin. Kadena Air Base’s 18th Wing Weather Flight’s Shogunweather.com web page features some solid tips. The page updates as TCCORS are upgraded.

Destructive winds of 58 mph or greater are possible within 48 hours. But sustained 58-mph winds at this point are not forecast. Top winds are projected to be 40-mph sustained and 58-mph gusts at 2 a.m. Saturday.

At TCCOR 3, folks should begin a general cleanup around homes and offices and check their emergency kits, grab some nonperishable food and enough water to last three days in case power and water are off for any duration. Gas up and visit the ATM to get enough money and local currency to last three days. And don’t forget to care for your furry friends and the little ones, pet food, diapers, formula and sanitary wipes.

______________________________________________

4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, Japan time: U.S. bases on Okinawa have entered Tropical Cyclone Readiness Condition 3.

Destructive winds of 58 mph or greater are possible within 48 hours.

Noon Wednesday, Sept. 14, Japan time: Tropical Storm Malakas’ forecast track continues to take it away from Okinawa and closer to beleaguered Taiwan, while Sasebo Naval Base, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni and U.S. bases in the Tokyo area could get a taste of it, according to the Joint Typhoon Warning Center.

At 9 a.m., Malakas was 795 miles south-southeast of Kadena Air Base, tracking west-northwest at 18 mph, packing 69-mph sustained winds and 86-mph gusts, again just below typhoon strength. Malakas is forecast to intensify into a Category 1-equivalent typhoon later Wednesday and peak at 138-mph sustained winds and 167-mph gusts at center at mid-morning Friday.

If Malakas remains on its current path, expect it to pass 243 miles west-northwest of Kadena at 10 p.m. Saturday, still packing 127-mph sustained winds and 155-mph gusts at center. Model solutions remain in agreement on a wide swath around Okinawa, then northeast toward Japan’s main islands.

U.S. bases on island remain in seasonal Tropical Cyclone Condition of Readiness 4, but the weekend should still be a wet, gusty one for Okinawa. Kadena’s 18th Wing Weather Flight’s official Web page, Shogunweather.com, forecasts partly to mostly cloudy skies, 60- to 70-percent chance of showers and thunderstorms and east to southeast winds up to 24-mph sustained and 34-mph gusts.

All that could change if Malakas’ track veers back toward Okinawa.

Malakas is forecast to remain a Category 1-equivalen typhoon as it nears Kyushu, and pass 89 miles south-southeast of Sasebo and just over 100 miles south-southeast of Iwakuni as a significant tropical storm. While its forward speed picks up and it shoots hard east, the Tokyo area could feel some effect by mid-morning Monday. Sasebo and Iwakuni could see TCCOR Storm Watch by the weekend.

6 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, Japan time: As if Taiwan doesn’t have enough problems with Super Typhoon Meranti bearing down on its south end, the country’s northeast end could get a similar battering from Malakas as it keep sintensifying and its track continues edging away from Okinawa and toward the island nation.

Malakas has intensified to just below typhoon strength, 69-mph sustained winds and 86-mph gusts, as it continues tracking almost due west at 12 mph. Joint Typhoon Warning Center projects Malakas to peak at 138-mph sustained winds and 167-mph gusts early Friday morning.

If it remains on its current path, Malakas is forecast to pass 229 miles west of Kadena Air Base on Okinawa at 7 p.m. Saturday. There remains a spread among model solutions, but they agree on a curve around Okinawa toward Japan’s southwestern main island of Kyushu.

In the long term, Malakas is forecast to pass 91 miles south of Sasebo Naval Base at 1 p.m. Sunday, still packing a Category 1-equivalent punch or close to it.

12:15 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, Japan time: Like a football running back reversing his field, Tropical Storm Malakas’ forecast track has edged west by more than 60 miles in the last six hours, taking it further away from Okinawa over the weekend, according to the Joint Typhoon Warning Center.

At 9 p.m., Malakas was 968 miles east of Manila and tracking almost due west at 15 mph, packing 58-mph sustained winds and 75-mph gusts at center. If it remains on its current course, Malakas is due to intensify into a typhoon sometime Wednesday evening and peak at 127-mph sustained winds and 155-mph gusts at center by mid-evening Friday.

Malakas is due to pass 185 miles west of Kadena Air Base at 10 a.m. Saturday, well west of previous projection, but still as a Category 3-equivalent storm. So Okinawa can feel some effect from Malakas; the question being how much.

Model solutions are in much better agreement, but the consensus shifted much further west than a few hours ago. And keep in mind, Malakas is just in its second day as a tropical cyclone.

Better be safe than sorry, though. Kadena’s 18th Wing Weather Flight said the wing will likely hold a typhoon strike meeting Wednesday afternoon, after which a decision will be made whether to accelerate Tropical Cyclone Condition of Readiness. It remains at seasonal TCCOR 4 for U.S. bases on Okinawa at the moment.

6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, Japan time: Get ready for a possible visit to Okinawa this weekend by Tropical Storm Malakas, expected to intensify as it moves northwest into Okinawa’s neighborhood and rake the island with gusty winds, rainshowers and thunderstorms into the weekend.

At 3 p.m., Malakas was just over 1,000 miles southeast of Kadena Air Base, tracking west at 12 mph, packing sustained 52-mph winds and 63-mph gusts at center. U.S. bases on Okinawa remain in seasonal Tropical Cyclone Condition of Readiness 4 for now; expect that to change as early as Wednesday afternoon.

Malakas remains on track to knife its way between Taiwan and Okinawa. Joint Typhoon Warning Center’s latest forecast track takes Malakas 118 miles west-northwest of Kadena at 6 a.m. Saturday, still as a significant Category 3-equivalent typhoon. It’s forecast to peak at 132-mph sustained winds and 161-mph gusts at center about 15 hours before closest point of approach to Kadena.

Shogunweather.com , Kadena’s 18th Wing Weather Flight’s official website, forecasts east to southeast winds between 17 and 23 mph with gusts between 23 and 33 mph starting Thursday and increasing into Saturday, and between 60 and 70 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Though TCCORs haven’t been accelerated yet, no time like now to start preparing. Check what’s in your closet and determine what you might need. Begin a general cleanup around house and office. Give this a look https://shogunweather.com/tccor/ to get an idea of what to do as TCCORs are upgraded.

12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, Japan time: Just west of Okinawa, the forecast track from the Joint Typhoon Warning Center continues to peg Malakas’ path in the coming days. But a rather significant spread among model guidance remains.

Some models show a track over Taiwan, others directly over Okinawa, still more east of the island. And it’s still early in Malakas’ life, just a day and a half. So much can change in the run-up.

As it is, Malakas remains a significant tropical storm and is forecast to peak at 127-mph sustained winds and 155-mph gusts at center as Malakas curves north and to the west of Okinawa, 163 miles west of Kadena Air Base at about 11 a.m. Saturday, and still packing 121-mph sustained winds and 150-mph gusts at center.

U.S. bases on Okinawa remain in seasonal Tropical Cyclone Condition of Readiness 4.

6:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, Japan time: With every passing Joint Typhoon Warning Center update, Tropical Storm Malakas’ forecast track has edged a bit further west of Okinawa and toward Taiwan, which is already under assault from Super Typhoon Meranti.

If Malakas (Tagalog for strong or powerful) remains on its current course, it’s due to pass about 175 miles west-northwest of Kadena Air Base at 10 a.m. Saturday as a Category 3-equivalent typhoon, packing 121-mph sustained winds and 150-mph gusts at storm’s center.

How much that means Malakas will affect Okinawa remains to be seen. Malakas is still in its relative infancy, in only its second day as an active tropical cyclone and there remains something of a spread among model solutions, some forecasting a curve closer to Okinawa, others showing a track further west.

U.S. bases on Okinawa remain seasonal Tropical Cyclone Condition of Readiness 4. That may or may not change, depending on Malakas’ forecast track and intensity. PST remains watchful.

6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, Japan time: 18W has been upgraded to a tropical storm by the Joint Typhoon Warning Center. Its track has wobbled a bit southwest over the last six hours, but it remains on course to pass just west of Okinawa overnight Friday into Saturday, if the current track holds.

At 3 p.m., 18W was about 195 miles west of Naval Station “Big Navy” on Guam, churning west at 17 mph, packing 46-mph sustained winds and 58-mph gusts at center. Should it remain on its current path, 18W would pass 100 miles west of Kadena Air Base at 3 a.m. Saturday, packing 127-mph sustained winds and 155-mph gusts at center, Category 4-equivalent strength.

There still remains something of a spread among model solutions, some of which show 18W passing west of Okinawa and others right over the island. So all this could change. PST is keeping watch.

U.S. bases on Okinawa remain in seasonal Tropical Cyclone Condition of Readiness 4. Shogunweather.com, Kadena’s 18th Wing Weather Flight official weather website, calls for easterly winds picking up Friday, 16-mph sustained with gusts up to 26 mph in the morning, increasing to 21 and 33 in the evening.

Noon Monday, Sept. 12, Japan time: Tropical Depression 18W is edging slowly away from Guam, intensifying as it goes, and remains forecast to reach Category 3-equivalent typhoon status by Thursday and enter Okinawa’s neighborhood on the weekend, according to the Joint Typhoon Warning Center.

At 9 a.m., 18W was 94 miles west of Naval Base “Big Navy” on Guam, tracking west-northwest at 17 mph, with 35-mph sustained winds and 46-mph gusts at center. 18W, which would be named Rai (Micronesian for old-school Yap stone currency), is forecast to peak at 132-mph sustained winds and 161-mph gusts by mid-morning Thursday.

Most model solutions peg 18W as turning northwest. JTWC’s latest forecast track takes 18W 105 miles west-southwest of Kadena Air Base late Friday into Saturday, still packing 127-mph sustained winds and 155-mph gusts at storm’s center.

It’s still very early in the life of the storm, so many variables could affect its intensity and motion. Kadena’s 18th Wing Weather Flight says it’s monitoring the situation closely. For now, U.S. bases on Okinawa remain in seasonal Tropical Cyclone Condition of Readiness 4; that could change by Wednesday.

7:45 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12, Guam time: Okinawa could get its first real typhoon by this weekend, after a very silent tropical cyclone season thus far.

A new tropical depression formed just south of Guam overnight Sunday and is forecast to rumble northwest, intensifying all the way, and could morph into a Category 3-equivalent typhoon, perhaps stronger, as it makes its way toward the Ryukyu Islands and Okinawa by Friday.

18W was 69 miles southwest of Guam at 7 a.m., tracking west-northwest at 17 mph, packing sustained 35-mph winds. A high-surf and small-craft advisory are in effect for Guam.

If it remains on its initial forecast track, 18W is forecast to track 85 miles west of Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, early Saturday morning, packing sustained 121-mph winds and 150-mph gusts at center. U.S. bases on Okinawa remain in seasonal Tropical Cyclone Condition of Readiness 4.

Model guidance generally agrees on a track in Okinawa’s general direction, then a northeast curve toward Japan’s main islands.

1 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12, Guam time: A new tropical disturbance 132 miles southeast of Guam is now the subject of a tropical cyclone formation alert issued by the Joint Typhoon Warning Center.

The National Weather Service on Guam issued a special weather statement, saying the disturbance has a good chance of developing into a tropical depression west of the Marianas islands Monday evening or earlier.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected, with wind gusts between 20 and 30 mph. No conditions of readiness have been issued for Guam. Model guidance suggests a turn northwest, possibly toward Okinawa and Japan’s main islands. PST is keeping an eye on it.