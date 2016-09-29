Tropical Storm 21W (Chaba), # 14

7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, Japan time: Here's the latest wind-forecast timeline for Okinawa from Kadena Air Base's 18th Wing Weather Flight. U.S. bases remain in Tropical Cyclone Condition of Readiness 3.



-- 40-mph sustained winds or greater: 9 a.m. Monday.

-- 58-mph sustained winds or greater: 2 p.m. Monday.

-- Peak 92-mph sustained winds, 115-mph gusts for Kadena Air Base: 2 p.m. Monday.

-- Peak 104-mph sustained winds, 127-mph gusts for northeastern parts of Okinawa: 2 p.m. Monday.

-- Winds subsiding below 58-mph sustained: 6 a.m. Tuesday.

-- Winds subsiding below 40-mph sustained: 9 a.m. Tuesday.





6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, Japan time: A visit to Okinawa on Monday evening by Tropical Storm Chaba remains in the cards. And Sasebo Naval Base and Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni could be next, depending on Chaba's Joint Typhoon Warning Center forecast track.



At 3 p.m., Chaba was 796 miles southeast of Kadena Air Base, headed northwest at 14 mph, having strengthened slightly, 63-mph sustained winds and 81-mph gusts at center as it rumbles well east of the Philippines.



Little change to Chaba's forecast arrival for Okinawa, 8 p.m. Monday, but 12 miles east, packing 104-mph sustained winds and 127-mph gusts at center. No telling at this point whether Chaba will have an eye feature when it reaches the island. U.S. bases remain in Tropical Cyclone Condition of Readiness 3.



As for a possible visit to Sasebo and Iwakuni, that all depends on Chaba's forecast track. Model guidance is split, with some depicting passage north and others south of Japan's main islands, still others right over them.



Currently, Chaba is forecast to pass 92 miles south-southeast of Sasebo at 1 a.m. Wednesday and 59 miles south-southeast of Iwakuni at 8 a.m., possibly still as a Category 1-equivalent typhoon or at the very least a severe tropical storm. PST maintains its vigil.



8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016, Japan time: As September gives way to October, Chaba remains a tropical storm and continues on a northwest track toward Okinawa. Model guidance has tightened and point with more confidence to a track toward the island or just east of it.

But how strong will Chaba be as it makes its way into Okinawa’s neighborhood?

Previous updates depicted a peak of 115-mph sustained winds; the latest Joint Typhoon Warning Center update reduces that to 104-mph sustained winds, and an earlier arrival to Okinawa. Still a Category 2-equivalent storm; thus, still very dangerous. And all that could still change.

At 3 a.m., Chaba was 930 miles southeast of Kadena Air Base, headed northwest at 10 mph, holding steady at 58-mph sustained winds and 75-mph gusts at center as it churns well east of the Philippines.

If Chaba remains on its current course, it’s projected to make a near-direct hit, 6 miles east of Kadena at 8 p.m. Monday, just as it peaks at 104-mph sustained winds and 127-mph gusts at center.

U.S. bases on Okinawa remain in Tropical Cyclone Condition of Readiness 3. Expect that to be upgraded sometime Sunday afternoon, but it could be sooner, depending on track speed and intensity.

Here is the latest wind-forecast timeline from Kadena’s 18th Wing Weather Flight:

40-mph sustained winds or greater: Noon Monday

58-mph sustained winds or greater: 2 p.m. Monday

Peak 92-mph sustained winds, 115-mph gusts at Kadena: 2 p.m. Monday

Peak 104-mph sustained winds, 127-mph gusts further northeast on Okinawa: 2 p.m. Monday

Winds subsiding below 58-mph sustained: 3 a.m. Tuesday

Winds subsiding below 40-mph sustained: 9 a.m. Tuesday





Midnight Friday, Sept. 30, Japan time: Still looking at a blustery, rainy Monday and Tuesday as the Joint Typhoon Warning Center forecast track for Tropical Storm Chaba continues to favor a rendezvous with Okinawa early in the week.



At 9 p.m. Friday, Chaba was 988 miles southeast of Kadena Air Base, tracking west-northwest at 13 mph, a few mph faster than earlier Friday. Chaba's intensity has increased to 63-mph sustained winds and 81-mph gusts. JTWC projects Chaba to become a Category 1-equivalent typhoon by Saturday morning.



If Chaba continues as forecast, it should pass 9 miles west of Kadena at 11 p.m. Monday, and should crest at 115-mph sustained winds and 144-mph gusts at center. A nasty Category 3-equivalent beast.



U.S. bases on Okinawa remain in Tropical Cyclone Condition of Readiness 3. Maximum forecast wind values for Okinawa have increased, according to Kadena's 18th Wing Weather Flight's official Web site, Shogunweather.com.



Here's Shogunweather's forecast wind timeline. Bear in mind, this could change, as there does remain a spread in model solutions:



-- 40-mph sustained winds and greater: Noon Monday.

-- 58-mph sustained winds and greater: 6 p.m. Monday.

-- Peak 115-mph sustained winds and 140-mph gusts: 9 p.m. Monday.

-- Winds diminising below 58-mph sustained: 3 a.m. Tuesday.

-- Winds diminishing below 40-mph sustained: 10 a.m. Tuesday.



Between 2 and 4 inches of rain are also forecast.





Noon Friday, Sept. 30, Japan time: U.S. bases on Okinawa have entered Tropical Cyclone Condition of Readiness 3. Destructive winds of 58 mph or greater are possible within 48 hours.



Tropical Storm Chaba continues to intensify, while its latest forecast track has edged slightly west of Okinawa and later than earlier projections, according to the Joint Typhoon Warning Center.



Although the storm's center might not pass directly over Okinawa, that it might head west of the island is bad news. It would mean the island would get hit with Chaba's east quadrants, which are the strongest, since they pull more moisture and heavier winds from south of the island. Climate is warmer to the south, cooler to the north. That's nature.



At 9 a.m., Chaba was 1,117 miles southeast of Kadena Air Base, tracking west-southwest at 12 mph, and intensity has increased to 58-mph sustained winds and 75-mph gusts at center.



Should it remain on its current path, Chaba is due to rumble 25 miles west of Kadena at 3 a.m. Tuesday, packing 115-mph sustained winds and 144-mph gusts at center, Category 3-equivalent nastiness.



Model guidance continues to remain apart, some models calling for a track further west of Okinawa, others an easterly track. Chaba is only two days old and much uncertainty remains. Stay tuned.



And start getting prepared! No time like now to stock up, if you need to, on non-perishable food and water, food for your furry friends, diapers and sanitary wipes for the babies, flashlight, radio and batteries. Start breaking down the outdoor furniture and trampoline. Get ready to store those, along with the barbeque and bicycles.





6 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30, Japan time: Tropical Storm Chaba has strengthened a bit as it continues its trek west away from the Marianas and is poised to start curving northwest on a track that apparently puts Okinawa dead in its sights, according to the Joint Typhoon Warning Center.

At 3 a.m., Chaba was 1,145 miles southeast of Kadena Air Base, tracking west-southwest at 14 mph. Winds at Chaba’s center have increased slightly, to 52-mph sustained and 63-mph gusts.

If Chaba remains on its current course, it’s forecast to make a near-direct hit on Kadena, the center 8 miles east, at 7 p.m. Monday, packing 121-mph sustained winds and 150-mph gusts at center. That's equal to a Category 3 hurricane in the States.

Model guidance remains split, though most solutions point to a track toward or near Okinawa, some just west of the island, some a tad east. Either way, the island should clearly feel the effects early in the week. U.S. bases on Okinawa remain in seasonal Tropical Cyclone Condition of Readiness 4 for now.

6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, Japan time: Chaba has been upgraded to a tropical storm. It's continuing to move west away from the Marianas, and remains on track for a near-direct hit on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, come Monday evening, according to the Joint Typhoon Warning Center.

At 3 p.m., Chaba was 228 miles west-northwest of Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, headed west at 16 mph, with sustained 46-mph winds and 58-mph gusts at center.

If Chaba remains on its current course, it's due to pass almost directly over Kadena at 6 p.m. Monday, at its forecast wind peak of 110-mph sustained winds and 132-mph gusts at center.

Model guidance has come into slightly better agreement on a curve northeast toward Japan's main islands next week. But not much better; a vast spread yet remains. The biggest questions center around the curve's timing and Chaba's forecast intensity. PST remains on it.

Noon Thursday, Sept. 29, Japan time: Which way will it go?

That remains the question in the long term regarding Chaba, which remains a tropical depression as it tracks away from Guam. Chaba was still holding steady at 35-mph sustained winds and 46-mph gusts at center, 157 miles west-northwest of Andersen Air Force Base as of 9 a.m.

One thing on which model guidance agrees: Chaba will eventually turn north and northeast toward Japan's main islands.

But exactly where and how soon that curve takes place? Or will it curve at all?

That's hard to say. And it gives a picture of just how unpredictable tropical cyclones -- or any form of weather -- can be.

Models are suggesting anywhere between a straight run toward Taiwan (again!), to finally giving Okinawa its long-awaited "big one" that the island has avoided all season, to sharply curving northeast, even bypassing Japan's main islands.

The only thing certain ... remains uncertainty.

For the moment, Joint Typhoon Warning Center projects a path that would take Chaba 16 miles west of Kadena Air Base at 7 p.m. Monday, packing 98-mph sustained winds and 121-mph gusts at center -- equal to a Category 2 hurricane in the States.

But all that could change. Very good chance of it changing, and repeatedly, as Chaba enters its second day as a tropical cyclone. Stay tuned.

10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, Japan time: The flood watch for the Marianas islands has been canceled, according to the National Weather Service on Guam.

6:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, Japan time: Tropical storm watch has been canceled for the Marianas Islands but a flash flood watch remains in effect.

Chaba remains a tropical depression for the moment, but is expected to begin intensifying as it moves west and away from the Marianas islands, according to the Joint Typhoon Warning Center.

At 3 a.m., Chaba was 77 miles northwest of Andersen Air Force Base, moving west at 13 mph, still holding steady at 35-mph sustained winds and 46-mph gusts.

It’s forecast to be come a tropical storm by afternoon, and remains on course to pass 21 miles west of Kadena Air Base at 4 p.m. Monday, packing 98-mph sustained winds and 121-mph gusts at center.

There remains a spread among model solutions, most agreeing on a curve northeast toward Japan’s main islands, but a question of timing and location remains.

The extended outlook from Shogunweather.com, Kadena’s 18th Wing Weather Flight Web site, calls for gusts up to 85 mph on Monday with a 50-percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

12:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, Guam time: Chaba’s forecast peak intensity has bumped up slightly; it’s expected to cap at 110-mph sustained winds and 132-mph gusts at center as it approaches Okinawa, according to the Joint Typhoon Warning Center.

But will it? That remains the $64,000 question. The latest JTWC update also states that the spread among model solutions – where Chaba will actually go – has also increased to a cool 75- miles. Fairly vast. Stretching from Taiwan to Japan’s main islands. And it’s still early in the life of a storm, less than a day old. Thus, the only thing certain … is uncertainty.

At 10 p.m., Chaba was 37 miles north-northeast of Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, tracking west at 21 mph, still packing 35-mph sustained winds and 46-mph gusts at center. Wind and sideways rain continue to pelt the Marianas islands, and it’s expected to continue through later Thursday morning, perhaps afternoon as well.

If it remains on its forecast track – a big if, at this point – Chaba should pass 22 miles west of Kadena Air Base at about 2 p.m. Monday, packing sustained 104-mph winds and 127-mph gusts at center as it roars past. All of this can change, pending Chaba’s intensity and track.

7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, Guam time: Next up on Tropical Depression Chaba's itinerary: Okinawa, if the latest Joint Typhoon Warning Center forecast track offers up an indication.

If it remains on its current course, Chaba should be 63 miles south of Kadena Air Base at mid-afternoon Monday as a Category 2-equivalent typhoon, packing 104-mph sustained winds and 127-mph gusts at center.

Model guidance has come into slightly better agreement on a curve northeast toward Japan's main islands.

But there remains a vast spread, of 575 miles at this point, regarding the timing of such a curve and how close Chaba might actually come to Okinawa. That remains to be seen.

For the moment, Guam remains Chaba's first target. Tropical storm watch, flood watch, small-craft and high-surf advisories remain in effect. Gonna be a gusty, sideways-rainy Wednesday evening on Guam.

6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, Guam time: Tropical Depression Chaba continues bearing down on Rota, just north of Guam, with a near-direct hit on the tiny island forecast for 2 a.m. Thursday, according to the Joint Typhoon Warning Center.

A tropical storm watch remains in effect for Guam, Rota, Tinian and Saipan, according to the National Weather Service on Guam. A flood watch is in effect for Guam and Rota. A high-surf and small-craft advisory remains in effect as well.

Winds of 35-mph sustained and 46-mph gusts are forecast through Wednesday into Thursday. On Guam, a heavy thunderstorm with frequently dangerous lightning is occuring until 7 p.m. between Hagatna Bay down to Agat and Orote Point, near Naval Base Guam.

1:45 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, Guam time: Perhaps it might finally happen. After a whole season without a visit by a significant tropical cyclone, Okinawa might finally get a long-awaited typhoon, by early next week if Chaba remains on its initial forecast track.

At 10 a.m., Chaba, Thai for tropical flower, was 223 miles east of Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, headed west at 16 mph, with 35-mph sustained winds and 46-mph gusts at center.

A small-craft advisory is in place for Saipan and Tinian and a high-surf advisory for the main Marianas Islands, including Guam, until 6 p.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service on Guam. The Marianas are also under a Tropical Storm Watch.

There's a vast spread among dynamic model guidance. Some models have Chaba turning northeast toward Japan, while others show a straight run into Taiwan.< Joint Typhoon Warning Center's initial forecast track takes Chaba northwest. By 9 a.m. Monday, Chaba is projected to be about 200 miles south-southeast of Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, packing 75-mph sustained winds and 92-mph gusts at center.

Shogunweather.com, Kadena's 18th Wing Weather Flight official Web site, depicts winds picking up by Sunday, 21-mph sustained and 31-mph gusts, with between a 40- and 50-percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Note that this is an initial track. It's very, very early in the life of a tropical cyclone. Much can change over the course of a storm's first day or two.

1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, Guam time: Tropical Depression Chaba has formed east of Guam. Initial model guidance and the first Joint Typhoon Warning Center forecast track indicates a path toward Okinawa once it exits the Marianas. This post will be updated.

7 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, Guam time: A tropical cyclone formation alert has been issued on a disturbance 322 miles east-southeast of Guam. The disturbance is forecast to pass through the Marianas Wednesday into Wednesday evening, bringing showers and winds between 30 and 35 mph into Wednesday evening. PST is keeping an eye on this developing system.