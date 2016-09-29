Tropical Storm 21W (Chaba), # 10

6 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30, Japan time: Tropical Storm Chaba has strengthened a bit as it continues its trek west away from the Marianas and is poised to start curving northwest on a track that apparently puts Okinawa dead in its sights, according to the Joint Typhoon Warning Center.

At 3 a.m., Chaba was 1,145 miles southeast of Kadena Air Base, tracking west-southwest at 14 mph. Winds at Chaba’s center have increased slightly, to 52-mph sustained and 63-mph gusts.

If Chaba remains on its current course, it’s forecast to make a near-direct hit on Kadena, the center 8 miles east, at 7 p.m. Monday, packing 121-mph sustained winds and 150-mph gusts at center.

Model guidance remains split, though most solutions point to a track toward or near Okinawa, some just west of the island, some a tad east. Either way, the island should clearly feel the effects early in the week. U.S. bases on Okinawa remain in seasonal Tropical Cyclone Condition of Readiness 4 for now.

6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, Japan time: Chaba has been upgraded to a tropical storm. It's continuing to move west away from the Marianas, and remains on track for a near-direct hit on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, come Monday evening, according to the Joint Typhoon Warning Center.

At 3 p.m., Chaba was 228 miles west-northwest of Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, headed west at 16 mph, with sustained 46-mph winds and 58-mph gusts at center.

If Chaba remains on its current course, it's due to pass almost directly over Kadena at 6 p.m. Monday, at its forecast wind peak of 110-mph sustained winds and 132-mph gusts at center.

Model guidance has come into slightly better agreement on a curve northeast toward Japan's main islands next week. But not much better; a vast spread yet remains. The biggest questions center around the curve's timing and Chaba's forecast intensity. PST remains on it.

Noon Thursday, Sept. 29, Japan time: Which way will it go?

That remains the question in the long term regarding Chaba, which remains a tropical depression as it tracks away from Guam. Chaba was still holding steady at 35-mph sustained winds and 46-mph gusts at center, 157 miles west-northwest of Andersen Air Force Base as of 9 a.m.

One thing on which model guidance agrees: Chaba will eventually turn north and northeast toward Japan's main islands.

But exactly where and how soon that curve takes place? Or will it curve at all?

That's hard to say. And it gives a picture of just how unpredictable tropical cyclones -- or any form of weather -- can be.

Models are suggesting anywhere between a straight run toward Taiwan (again!), to finally giving Okinawa its long-awaited "big one" that the island has avoided all season, to sharply curving northeast, even bypassing Japan's main islands.

The only thing certain ... remains uncertainty.

For the moment, Joint Typhoon Warning Center projects a path that would take Chaba 16 miles west of Kadena Air Base at 7 p.m. Monday, packing 98-mph sustained winds and 121-mph gusts at center -- equal to a Category 2 hurricane in the States.

But all that could change. Very good chance of it changing, and repeatedly, as Chaba enters its second day as a tropical cyclone. Stay tuned.

10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, Japan time: The flood watch for the Marianas islands has been canceled, according to the National Weather Service on Guam.

6:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, Japan time: Tropical storm watch has been canceled for the Marianas Islands but a flash flood watch remains in effect.

Chaba remains a tropical depression for the moment, but is expected to begin intensifying as it moves west and away from the Marianas islands, according to the Joint Typhoon Warning Center.

At 3 a.m., Chaba was 77 miles northwest of Andersen Air Force Base, moving west at 13 mph, still holding steady at 35-mph sustained winds and 46-mph gusts.

It’s forecast to be come a tropical storm by afternoon, and remains on course to pass 21 miles west of Kadena Air Base at 4 p.m. Monday, packing 98-mph sustained winds and 121-mph gusts at center.

There remains a spread among model solutions, most agreeing on a curve northeast toward Japan’s main islands, but a question of timing and location remains.

The extended outlook from Shogunweather.com, Kadena’s 18th Wing Weather Flight Web site, calls for gusts up to 85 mph on Monday with a 50-percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

12:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, Guam time: Chaba’s forecast peak intensity has bumped up slightly; it’s expected to cap at 110-mph sustained winds and 132-mph gusts at center as it approaches Okinawa, according to the Joint Typhoon Warning Center.

But will it? That remains the $64,000 question. The latest JTWC update also states that the spread among model solutions – where Chaba will actually go – has also increased to a cool 75- miles. Fairly vast. Stretching from Taiwan to Japan’s main islands. And it’s still early in the life of a storm, less than a day old. Thus, the only thing certain … is uncertainty.

At 10 p.m., Chaba was 37 miles north-northeast of Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, tracking west at 21 mph, still packing 35-mph sustained winds and 46-mph gusts at center. Wind and sideways rain continue to pelt the Marianas islands, and it’s expected to continue through later Thursday morning, perhaps afternoon as well.

If it remains on its forecast track – a big if, at this point – Chaba should pass 22 miles west of Kadena Air Base at about 2 p.m. Monday, packing sustained 104-mph winds and 127-mph gusts at center as it roars past. All of this can change, pending Chaba’s intensity and track.

7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, Guam time: Next up on Tropical Depression Chaba's itinerary: Okinawa, if the latest Joint Typhoon Warning Center forecast track offers up an indication.

If it remains on its current course, Chaba should be 63 miles south of Kadena Air Base at mid-afternoon Monday as a Category 2-equivalent typhoon, packing 104-mph sustained winds and 127-mph gusts at center.

Model guidance has come into slightly better agreement on a curve northeast toward Japan's main islands.

But there remains a vast spread, of 575 miles at this point, regarding the timing of such a curve and how close Chaba might actually come to Okinawa. That remains to be seen.

For the moment, Guam remains Chaba's first target. Tropical storm watch, flood watch, small-craft and high-surf advisories remain in effect. Gonna be a gusty, sideways-rainy Wednesday evening on Guam.

6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, Guam time: Tropical Depression Chaba continues bearing down on Rota, just north of Guam, with a near-direct hit on the tiny island forecast for 2 a.m. Thursday, according to the Joint Typhoon Warning Center.

A tropical storm watch remains in effect for Guam, Rota, Tinian and Saipan, according to the National Weather Service on Guam. A flood watch is in effect for Guam and Rota. A high-surf and small-craft advisory remains in effect as well.

Winds of 35-mph sustained and 46-mph gusts are forecast through Wednesday into Thursday. On Guam, a heavy thunderstorm with frequently dangerous lightning is occuring until 7 p.m. between Hagatna Bay down to Agat and Orote Point, near Naval Base Guam.

1:45 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, Guam time: Perhaps it might finally happen. After a whole season without a visit by a significant tropical cyclone, Okinawa might finally get a long-awaited typhoon, by early next week if Chaba remains on its initial forecast track.

At 10 a.m., Chaba, Thai for tropical flower, was 223 miles east of Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, headed west at 16 mph, with 35-mph sustained winds and 46-mph gusts at center.

A small-craft advisory is in place for Saipan and Tinian and a high-surf advisory for the main Marianas Islands, including Guam, until 6 p.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service on Guam. The Marianas are also under a Tropical Storm Watch.

There's a vast spread among dynamic model guidance. Some models have Chaba turning northeast toward Japan, while others show a straight run into Taiwan.< Joint Typhoon Warning Center's initial forecast track takes Chaba northwest. By 9 a.m. Monday, Chaba is projected to be about 200 miles south-southeast of Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, packing 75-mph sustained winds and 92-mph gusts at center.

Shogunweather.com, Kadena's 18th Wing Weather Flight official Web site, depicts winds picking up by Sunday, 21-mph sustained and 31-mph gusts, with between a 40- and 50-percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Note that this is an initial track. It's very, very early in the life of a tropical cyclone. Much can change over the course of a storm's first day or two.

1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, Guam time: Tropical Depression Chaba has formed east of Guam. Initial model guidance and the first Joint Typhoon Warning Center forecast track indicates a path toward Okinawa once it exits the Marianas. This post will be updated.

7 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, Guam time: A tropical cyclone formation alert has been issued on a disturbance 322 miles east-southeast of Guam. The disturbance is forecast to pass through the Marianas Wednesday into Wednesday evening, bringing showers and winds between 30 and 35 mph into Wednesday evening. PST is keeping an eye on this developing system.