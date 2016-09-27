Tropical Depression 21W (Chaba), # 2

Okinawa could finally see a typhoon; Chaba forecast for possible arrival early next week.

1:45 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, Guam time: Perhaps it might finally happen. After a whole season without a visit by a significant tropical cyclone, Okinawa might finally get a long-awaited typhoon, by early next week if Chaba remains on its initial forecast track.

At 10 a.m., Chaba, Thai for tropical flower, was 223 miles east of Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, headed west at 16 mph, with 35-mph sustained winds and 46-mph gusts at center.

A small-craft advisory is in place for Saipan and Tinian and a high-surf advisory for the main Marianas Islands, including Guam, until 6 p.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service on Guam.

There's a vast spread among dynamic model guidance. Some models have Chaba turning northeast toward Japan, while others show a straight run into Taiwan.< Joint Typhoon Warning Center's initial forecast track takes Chaba northwest. By 9 a.m. Monday, Chaba is projected to be about 200 miles south-southeast of Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, packing 75-mph sustained winds and 92-mph gusts at center.

Shogunweather.com, Kadena's 18th Wing Weather Flight official Web site, depicts winds picking up by Sunday, 21-mph sustained and 31-mph gusts, with between a 40- and 50-percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Note that this is an initial track. It's very, very early in the life of a tropical cyclone. Much can change over the course of a storm's first day or two. PST will keep a sharp lookout.

1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, Guam time: Tropical Depression Chaba has formed east of Guam. Initial model guidance and the first Joint Typhoon Warning Center forecast track indicates a path toward Okinawa once it exits the Marianas. This post will be updated.

7 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, Guam time: A tropical cyclone formation alert has been issued on a disturbance 322 miles east-southeast of Guam. The disturbance is forecast to pass through the Marianas Wednesday into Wednesday evening, bringing showers and winds between 30 and 35 mph into Wednesday evening. PST is keeping an eye on this developing system.