Tropical cyclone formation alert near Philippines

9:45 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, Philippines time: As if they didn’t take enough of a beating last month from Super Typhoon Meranti, now the Philippines’ most northern Batanes and Babuyan groups of islands are in for it again, on a rather smaller scale.

A tropical cyclone formation alert was issued on a disturbance that was 350 miles east of Basco in the Batanes at 7 a.m. It could develop in the next day or so into a tropical depression, and is tracking due west toward those island groups, according to the Joint Typhoon Warning Center and the Philippines’ weather authority PAGASA.

Public Storm Warning Signal 1 has been issued for the Batanes and Babuyan islands and for Ilocos Norte in northern Luzon. Currently, the storm, called Tropical Depression Julian by PAGASA, is packing 30-mph sustained winds and 35-mph gusts at center as it heads west.