Tropical cyclone formation alert near Guam, # 2

1:45 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, Guam time: Tropical Disturbance 96W Invest has moved southwest of Guam, and model guidance continues to show a west-northwest track toward Taiwan.



96W Invest has already been labeled a tropical depression by Japan Meteorological Agency, but remains subject to a tropical cyclone formation alert by the Joint Typhoon Warning Center.



National Weather Service on Guam stated that 96W Invest could become a tropical cyclone sometime late Thursday or Friday.



At noon, 96W Invest was 300 miles southwest of Guam. NWS said in a statement that the main Marianas islands could feel winds between 20 and 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph along with showers and thunderstorms as 96W Invest moves west.





7:45 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, Guam time: A tropical cyclone formation alert has been issued by the Joint Typhoon Warning Center on a new disturbance about 450 miles east-southeast of Guam.



JTWC projects that it will head west-northwest in the Marianas Islands’ general direction. The National Weather Service on Guam said in a special statement that it could become a tropical depression by Thursday morning.



It would become the 20th numbered storm of the northwest Pacific’s season.



Model guidance is in general agreement on a track toward -- yep -- Taiwan, again, with only a couple of models depicting a track toward Okinawa.



If it becomes a named storm, it would be called Megi, Korean for catfish.

