Tropical cyclone formation alert near Guam

7:45 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, Guam time: A tropical cyclone formation alert has been issued by the Joint Typhoon Warning Center on a new disturbance about 450 miles east-southeast of Guam.



JTWC projects that it will head west-northwest in the Marianas Islands’ general direction. The National Weather Service on Guam said in a special statement that it could become a tropical depression by Thursday morning.



It would become the 19th numbered storm of the northwest Pacific’s season.



Model guidance is in general agreement on a track toward -- yep -- Taiwan, again, with only a couple of models depicting a track toward Okinawa.



If it becomes a named storm, it would be called Megi, Korean for catfish.

