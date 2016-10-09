Baseball stars in Vietnam, 1966

Ray Belford ©Stars and Stripes

South Vietnam, November, 1966: Five of the biggest names in baseball pay a visit to the 75th Advisory Group at My Tho during a tour of small U.S. outposts in Vietnam. From left to right are Joe Torre and Hank Aaron of the Atlanta Braves, Harmon Killebrew of the Minnesota Twins, Brooks Robinson of the Baltimore Orioles and former St. Louis Cardinals great Stan Musial.

Stars and Stripes' 1966 story about the baseball players in Vietnam.

